Dr. Susan Groetz

Dr. Susan Groetz passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, with her family by her side after a year-long battle with colon cancer. She grew up in the small town of Lincklaen on a dairy/poultry farm with her parents, Thomas and Mary Holl, and siblings, Karen, Michael, Patrick, Colleen, Theresa and Sally.

After high school, Sue attended the University at Buffalo and received a bachelor’s degree in medical technology. She continued her education at the National College of Chiropractic, where she earned a Doctorate in Chiropractic.

She immediately set up a practice with her husband, William, in Chittenango, where they worked together for 27 years. The entire time, she provided the local and surrounding communities with quality chiropractic service.

Sue and Bill were married for 35 fantastic years. During this time, they raised six wonderful children, Rita, Kathleen (now married to her husband, Daniel), Thomas, Renee, Maria and William. She spent summer weekends at Lake Bonaparte, enjoying family, friends, and card games. While the school year was in session, she was the club leader of the Lincklaen Shamrocks, a 4-H club that she founded and led for 25 years.

Sue loved traveling and going on adventures with her family and sisters. She was an avid runner who enjoyed going to the local East Area YMCA to sweat at spin class with her buddies. She also played volleyball in a competitive league. Within the last five years, Sue began hunting whitetail deer and fishing, and excelled at both hobbies.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, at St. James Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like everyone to spend time with their loved ones competitively playing cards or a board game in honor of “Sue the Gamester.”

For a guest book, directions and florists, please visit scheppfamily.com; 315-637-3214.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story