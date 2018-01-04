 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Dr. Susan Groetz

Jan 04, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Obituaries

Dr. Susan Groetz

Dr. Susan Groetz passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, with her family by her side after a year-long battle with colon cancer. She grew up in the small town of Lincklaen on a dairy/poultry farm with her parents, Thomas and Mary Holl, and siblings, Karen, Michael, Patrick, Colleen, Theresa and Sally.
After high school, Sue attended the University at Buffalo and received a bachelor’s degree in medical technology. She continued her education at the National College of Chiropractic, where she earned a Doctorate in Chiropractic.
She immediately set up a practice with her husband, William, in Chittenango, where they worked together for 27 years. The entire time, she provided the local and surrounding communities with quality chiropractic service.
Sue and Bill were married for 35 fantastic years. During this time, they raised six wonderful children, Rita, Kathleen (now married to her husband, Daniel), Thomas, Renee, Maria and William. She spent summer weekends at Lake Bonaparte, enjoying family, friends, and card games. While the school year was in session, she was the club leader of the Lincklaen Shamrocks, a 4-H club that she founded and led for 25 years.
Sue loved traveling and going on adventures with her family and sisters. She was an avid runner who enjoyed going to the local East Area YMCA to sweat at spin class with her buddies. She also played volleyball in a competitive league. Within the last five years, Sue began hunting whitetail deer and fishing, and excelled at both hobbies.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, at St. James Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like everyone to spend time with their loved ones competitively playing cards or a board game in honor of “Sue the Gamester.”
For a guest book, directions and florists, please visit scheppfamily.com; 315-637-3214.

Comment on this Story

$21 million development project proposed in village of Manlius

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill