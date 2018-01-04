DJ’s Gift of Warmth blanket drive runs through Jan. 31

Jan 04, 2018 Ashley M. Casey News, Nonprofits, Schools, Star Review
Once again, this year DJ’s Gift of Warmth will be teaming up with the North Syracuse Central School District to collect blankets. Every school in the district will be a drop-off point, as well as the district office on Taft Road. The drive will run from Jan. 1 to 31.
“DJ’s Gift of Warmth” is a Central New York-based blanket drive created by Damon “DJ” Villnave. In the beginning of 2010, at the age of 7, DJ discovered a news story about the Rescue Mission’s work with the homeless and the concerns about frostbite among the men living on the streets. It was then that DJ — now a freshman at North Syracuse Junior High School — became inspired to make a difference within his community.
With the help of friends, family, and his generous community, DJ was able to collect 281 blankets during his first year, nearly seven times his starting goal of 40 blankets.
Since the inception of DJ’s Gift of Warmth, more than 5,000 blankets have been donated and over $2,000 raised to help the cause. All blankets have been distributed all around Central New York. Some of the places include Auburn, Ithaca, Binghamton and other outlying areas.
Drop off new and gently used blankets at any school in the North Syracuse district:
Additionally, donation boxes will be available at the following community locations:
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
