DJ’s Gift of Warmth blanket drive runs through Jan. 31

Once again, this year DJ’s Gift of Warmth will be teaming up with the North Syracuse Central School District to collect blankets. Every school in the district will be a drop-off point, as well as the district office on Taft Road. The drive will run from Jan. 1 to 31.

“DJ’s Gift of Warmth” is a Central New York-based blanket drive created by Damon “DJ” Villnave. In the beginning of 2010, at the age of 7, DJ discovered a news story about the Rescue Mission’s work with the homeless and the concerns about frostbite among the men living on the streets. It was then that DJ — now a freshman at North Syracuse Junior High School — became inspired to make a difference within his community.

With the help of friends, family, and his generous community, DJ was able to collect 281 blankets during his first year, nearly seven times his starting goal of 40 blankets.

Since the inception of DJ’s Gift of Warmth, more than 5,000 blankets have been donated and over $2,000 raised to help the cause. All blankets have been distributed all around Central New York. Some of the places include Auburn, Ithaca, Binghamton and other outlying areas.

Drop off new and gently used blankets at any school in the North Syracuse district:

Cicero-North Syracuse High School (6002 Route 31 in Cicero)

North Syracuse Junior High School (5353 West Taft Road in North Syracuse)

Gillette Road Middle School (6150 South Bay Road in Cicero)

Roxboro Road Middle School (300 Bernard St. in Mattydale)

Allen Road Elementary School (803 Allen Road in North Syracuse)

KWS Bear Road Elementary School (5590 Bear Road in North Syracuse)

Cicero Elementary School (5979 Route 31 in Cicero)

Lakeshore Road Elementary School (7180 Lakeshore Road in Cicero)

Roxboro Road Elementary School (200 Bernard St. in Mattydale)

Smith Road Elementary School (5959 Smith Road in North Syracuse)

Early Education Program at Main Street School (205 S. Main St. in North Syracuse)

Jerome F. Melvin Administrative Office Building (5355 West Taft Road in North Syracuse)

Additionally, donation boxes will be available at the following community locations:

Sacred Heart Church (8229 Brewerton Road in Cicero)

South Bay Barber Shop (5408 South Bay Road in North Syracuse)

NBT Bank (700 N. Main St. in North Syracuse)

