Canton Woods: New year promises new and exciting experiences

By Ruth Troy

Executive Director

The new year offers a perfect time to try something new. It is also an opportunity to make healthier choices. Canton Woods can help with both. Canton Woods offers several fitness programs from falls prevention to armchair aerobics. Find the one that is right for you and start moving.

You may also want to consider a new game or activity. Whatever your interests or goals for 2018, Canton Woods has something for everyone. If you have never visited the center, now is the time to stop in and learn more about our dynamic center. You are sure to find programs you will enjoy.

Winter weather can sometimes mean closings. Canton Woods Senior Center is closed only when the Village of Baldwinsville is closed. The PEACE senior lunch program is canceled when the Syracuse City School District is closed.

Art Group will meet at Canton Woods at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, and Tuesday, Jan. 23. This group is facilitated by retired B’ville art teacher Mike Conway. The art group focuses on drawing and painting. Bring your sketchbook and art supplies.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be available at Canton Woods at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9. This is a perfect opportunity ask questions about your National Grid account.

Canton Woods Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. We will be discussing “New York: The Novel,” by Edward Rutherfurd. Get reading and join the lively discussion.

A presentation of SHAPE (Sheriff’s Accessible Parking Enforcement) is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. The program utilizes the services of community volunteers to provide educational awareness and enforcement activities relating to accessible parking and fire lane parking violations in Onondaga County. If you have questions about parking spaces, parking permits or special license plates be sure to attend.

Health and fitness programs

Yvonne Martin returns to teach Kripalu “Chair Optional” Yoga at Canton Woods! Kripalu yoga is a mindful soothing practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and is adaptable to every person and every body.

If you are new to yoga and not sure if a mat or a chair is right for you, this is an ideal setting to come find out what works best for you. The next session begins Jan. 8. Register by January 3rd, and you pay the early bird price of only $50.00!

A YMCA instructor hosts Active Older Americans Aerobics at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee, payable to the instructor.

The falls prevention class at Canton Woods takes place at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. This is a free class taught by a licensed physical therapist.

Senior nutrition

You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Monday, Jan. 8, the menu includes glazed ham, sweet potatoes with cinnamon pecan crunch, spinach and fresh sliced honeydew. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story