Baby, it’s cold outside: B’ville Big Chill takes place Jan. 20

Over its 11 years, the B’ville Big Chill has raised nearly $200,000 for local charities. This year’s event takes place Jan. 20. Above is a scene from the 2016 event. (Edges Photography)

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

For most people, summer is the time to enjoy the Seneca River: kayaking, fishing and the like.

This time of year, it’s a little chilly, but that won’t stop dozens of people from diving on in for the 11th annual B’ville Big Chill, which takes place Jan. 20. The event helps raise money for local charities.

“It’s fun — even the people who aren’t plunging can come out and cheer and watch other crazy people,” said MaryAnne Williams, GBCC executive director.

The fundraising juggernaut — it’s raised almost $200,000 since its inception — is a joint effort between the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Baldwinsville.

Individuals and teams compete to raise money, and the top three fundraisers will receive a donation for local charities of their choice.

Last year, the top two teams both chose causes to benefit veterans. VFW Post 153 raised money for the eighth floor at the Syracuse VA Hospital, and the WT Brews Crew’s chosen charity was Clear Path for Veterans.

“What was really nice was last year we did a joint presentation at the VFW,” Williams said.,

The rest of the proceeds benefit Rotary and the GBCC. Either way, the money stays in Central New York and helps local causes.

“We mainly use it so our dues are affordable to our members. Most of our members are small businesses,” Williams said.

The chamber also funds a scholarship for Baker High School students and events such as Bon Bons and Boutiques.

Rotary fills numerous community needs by offering scholarships and donating school supplies, assisting with disaster relief efforts and improving B’ville’s parks and roads.

The organization has also held a backpack program to provide weekend meals for schoolchildren in need.

“It does astound me that we have that need in B’ville,” Williams said.

Williams said the event also has a “wonderful partner”: the Baldwinsville Department of Public Works. The DPW prepares the site and makes sure Mercer Park is accessible.

“Last year, we had to chop a hole in the ice,” Williams said.

In addition to raising money for good causes, the B’ville Big Chill brings the community together with events before and after the river plunge.

This year’s pre-registration party will be held Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Office Bar & Grill. (See sidebar for details.)

“Even if someone isn’t plunging, they can come out and support us by having dinner or some drinks,” Williams said.

At the B’ville Big Chill itself, plungers and spectators can warm up in a heated tent, enjoying music and munchies. The Best in Bowl competition features local eateries vying for judges’ choice and people’s choice awards. Last year’s winner was Bull and Bear Fire Grill Catering.

“We hope that they come back and defend their title,” Williams said.

In the evening, community members are invited to join the Poker Bear Express Pub Crawl. Tickets are $10. Participants draw a card at each location to build a poker hand.

“At the end of the evening, the person with the best hand will get a prize,” Williams said.

If you’re not so lucky, don’t worry — a prize will be awarded to the worst hand as well.

Williams emphasized that drinking is not required for the pub crawl, and crawlers can partake of other refreshments.

The B’ville Big Chill breaks up the bleak monotony of winter by bringing the community.

“What are you going to do in winter? Hibernate or celebrate?” Williams said. “We choose to celebrate.”

Take the plunge

The B’ville Big Chill takes place Saturday, Jan. 20, at Mercer Park.

If you’re feeling brave, sign up for the B’ville Big Chill at bvillebigchill.com. The chamber asks that each individual plunger raises at least $100.

You can also make a donation to a team or individual participant.

Businesses can sponsor the 2018 B’ville Big Chill with opportunities ranging from $100 to $2,000.

Learn how you can promote your business or organization throughout the community by contacting the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce at baldwinsvillechamber@gmail.com.

Schedule of events

Pre-registration party

5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 18, The Office Bar & Grill, 29 Oswego St., Baldwinsville

Plungers come to this event to turn in any cash or check donations, select their plunge time and music.

Non-plungers come to support the event by having a drink or dinner. There will be guest bartenders that night, and some delicious comfort food specials.

B’ville Big Chill

Noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 20, Mercer Park

The event includes a Best in Bowl competition featuring tasty treats from local eateries, music, and teams of people plunging into the icy Seneca River to raise money for our community and local charities. Cost for the Best in Bowl is just $5 per person.

Poker Bear Express Pub Crawl

5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 20

Start at any location, purchase a ticket for $10, and walk to participating bars to try to make a winning poker hand. Best hand wins a cash prize, plus many other prizes will be awarded.

Among the pub crawl locations are:

Sammy Malone’s

WT Brews

Mohegan Manor

Pizza Man Pub

Muddy Waters Kitchen and Bar

Suds Factory River Grill

The Office Bar & Grill

