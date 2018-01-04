$21 million development project proposed in village of Manlius

A view of Fayette Street from the southeast as proposed in the new development plans. (village planning board records)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

A $21 million development project has been proposed that would fill an entire block on Fayette Street in the heart of the village of Manlius.

The proposed 105,795-square-foot complex — named Willowbrook Crossing — will lie on six acres of land in the village, stretching from the CVS pharmacy to the opposite side of the Bank of America building. It is projected to be three times the size of Madison Row, located across the street.

The proposed multi-use development will include a full-service, 2,000-square-foot bank with a drive-thru, almost 19,000 square feet of seven retail stores on the ground floor and about 18,000 square feet of business offices on the second floor.

It will also feature 22 luxury apartments — over 30,000 square feet — as well as an enclosed parking garage for 40 cars and on-site parking for 33 cars.

The development has additionally proposed two restaurants with a full-service casual restaurant/bar and a coffee shop with a drive-thru.

The project will also include a nature trail, gazebo and a small park along a nearby creek leading to a fish hatchery.

A total of about 300 parking spaces is proposed for the entire project.

The project’s developer, RHS Holdings LLC, previously constructed the Marriott Courtyard in Armory Square and renovated its headquarters. Schopfer Architects LLP, who have previously designed The Craftsman House in Fayetteville and the Bellevue Country Club in Syracuse, will oversee the architectural development.

The two unoccupied single-family homes on the north end of the property will be demolished, as well as two one-story buildings and New Dimensions, a wholesale distribution business that opened in 2010.

The developer is currently seeking a zone change to Planned Unit Development (PUD) for the space. The area is currently zoned C-Commercial.

If approvals are granted, the project will begin construction in early spring.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story