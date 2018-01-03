NOPL news: One-on-one help for your new tech toys

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Metcalf

Public Relations & Marketing

If you received a new smartphone, tablet, or e-reader, then you’re going to want to schedule a one-on-one tech session at Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL).

Tech help is available at all NOPL locations by appointment on various days and times convenient for you. In addition, NOPL at Cicero offers free, 30-minute one-on-one tech help sessions on Tuesdays between 12:30 and 3 p.m. and Thursdays between 9:30 a.m. and noon.

Our librarians’ expertise lies in helping you get the most out of your new device by introducing you to library apps and services that are intended for mobile users, such as streaming music and movies, digital books and magazines, and more.

When it comes to the specifics of your own device — unique features, built-in apps or troubleshooting problems — there are bound to be questions you have that we don’t have the answer to. When that happens, we can help locate resources that will get you started in the right direction.

Book a free tech help session today by calling any NOPL location: Brewerton — (315) 676-7484; Cicero — (315) 699-2032; North Syracuse — (315) 458-6184. Start getting the most out of your mobile tech device!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story