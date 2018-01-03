 

Football Lakers dominate Class C All-State honors

Jan 03, 2018 High School, Skaneateles Press

A first-ever state Class C championship,and the records broken along the way, meant plenty of post-season honors for the Skaneateles football team.

Chief among them was Patrick Hackler’s choice as the Class C Player of the Year by the New York State Sportswriters Association, who on Wednesday announced its All-State selections, eight of which were Lakers.

Hackler, while throwing for 3,124 yards, set a new state mark with 53 touchdown passes in the 2017 season, breaking a mark Christian Brothers Academy’s Greg Paulus set in 2004 when the Brothers claimed its only state Class AA title.

In all, four Skaneateles players joined Hackler on the All-State first team. Wide receiver Cross Bianchi and lineman Scott Oschner were offensive selections, while lineman T.J. Greenfield and linebacker Jacob Nesbitt were chosen on the defensive side.

Just behind them, the All-State second team included another of the top Skaneateles receivers, Nick Wamp, while fellow receiver Nate Wellington was joined on the third team by running back Areh Boni and Jimmy Liberatore, who like Greenfield and Oschner starred on both front lines.

