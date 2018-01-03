ESM among 447 districts nationally on AP District Honor Roll

ESM is one of only 447 districts in the U.S. and Canada on the College Board’s 8th Annual AP (Advanced Placement) District Honor Roll. In New York State, ESM is among 26 school districts to receive the honor of more than 760 districts.

The AP District Honor Roll recognizes school districts committed to maintaining or increasing the percentage of students earning Advanced Placement (AP) Exam scores of 3 or higher while increasing access to AP for underrepresented students. Districts receiving the honor are also committed to expanding the availability of AP courses among prepared and motivated students of all backgrounds.

Inclusion on the 8th Annual AP District Honor Roll is based on the examination of three years of AP data, from 2015 to 2017, for the following criteria:

•Increased participation/access to AP by at least 4 percent in large districts, 6 percent in medium districts or 11 percent in small districts.

•Increased or maintained percentage of American Indian/Alaska Native, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander students taking exams and increased or maintained the percentage of those students scoring 3 or higher on at least one AP exam.

•Improved performance levels when comparing the percentage of students in 2017 scoring a 3 or higher than those in 2015, unless the district has already attained a performance level at which more than 70 percent of its AP students are scoring a 3 or higher.

