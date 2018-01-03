Annual Chilly Chili race coming Jan. 14

Chilly Chili runners, from left, Matt Wagner, Becca Whitman, Ryan Bentz and Shari Clubine dressed up for the race.

Over 800 runners and walkers along with families and friends will come together on the streets of Cazenovia for the 14th annual Chilly Chili 5K on Sunday, January 14. The race course starts and finishes at the Cazenovia College Athletic Center on Liberty Street and winds through the downtown and residential streets of town. The race starts at 1 p.m.

Once the race is finished, the party begins at Cazenovia College’s Stephen M. Schneeweiss Athletic Complex for the Chili Cook-off Party and awards ceremony for all registered participants. There will be samples of chili, beer and nonalcoholic beverages from many local restaurants and breweries.

Participants can walk around and vote for their favorite chili for “The People’s Choice Award” while listening to live music from Just Joe. Guests are welcome to join runners for an additional $5 at the door. Space is limited, with priority given to participants, and fills up fast.

Cazenovia Jewelry has been the presenting sponsor for the Cazenovia Children’s House event every year since the beginning.

Online registration will be open until January 12. There is race day registration in the athletic center as well. Additional information can be found online at chillychili.com.

