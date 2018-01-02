Lois M. Ensby, 79

A Mass of Christian Burial for 79 year old Lois M. Ensby, a resident of 6100 Deep Glade Drive, Baldwinsville, and formerly of Colton, N.Y., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Rev. Raymond Moreau presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton, in the springtime. Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.

Mrs. Ensby passed away early Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at her home with family at her side.

Lois is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard, Baldwinsville and Colton; two sons, Michael and Ellyn, Landsdale, PA; Stephen and Colleen, Phoenix, N.Y.; three daughters, Lynda and William Slater, Baldwinsville; Machell and Al Jones, Lacona, N.Y.; Stephany and Douglas Collins, Weedsport, N.Y.; her 13 beloved grandchildren, Trevor Jones, Geoffrey Ensby, Alex Ensby, Madison Slater, Jack Slater, Paige Ensby, Brooke Ensby, Samantha Jones, Nikolas Jones, Ashton Collins, Adrihanna Collins, Lorelai Ensby and Quinncy Ensby and her two great-grand-daughters, Hailey and Claire Jones. Lois is also survived by her four brothers, Henry “Bud” and Carole Dominy, Colton; Charles and Elise Dominy, Ft. Jackson; Lyle and Margaret Dominy, Worcester, MA and Edward Dominy, Colton as well as several nieces and nephews. Lois was pre-deceased by a son, Christopher Ensby and a sister, Jane Skrzypek.

Born in Potsdam, N.Y., on April 10, 1938, to the late Henry and Esther Mayo Dominy, Lois graduated from Potsdam Central High School, earned an associate’s degree from Canton ATC and later in life attended SUNY Oswego , receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree. She married Richard F. Ensby on May 30, 1959. For over 20 years, Lois worked at the Bonanza Restaurant in Liverpool while raising her family in Baldwinsville where she enjoyed bowling in several local women’s leagues. In the late 1990s, Richard and Lois returned to the North Country where she became very active at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and within the general Colton community as a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and choir, the TREC program, SOARS at SUNY Potsdam and as a volunteer with the Literacy program with St. Lawrence County.

Lois truly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, along with working in her vegetable and flower gardens. She also enjoyed playing Mahjong on a weekly basis with her Arbuckle Pond neighbors. Memorial Donations in Lois’s memory can be made to the St. Patrick’s Altar and Rosary Society or to Hospice of Central NY and memories and condolences may be shared online at buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Lois M. Ensby.

