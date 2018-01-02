Community art exhibit launches at Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville

Exterior of the new Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville. (courtesy King & King Architects and Revette Studio)

The public is invited to the Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville for its inaugural art exhibit featuring local artist Sherry Spann Allen.

Allen, a former teacher and artist with a studio at the Delavan Center, works in sculptural mixed media on wood, resulting in emotive pieces that evoke movement and evolution, themes that are also reflected in the design of the new library. Her exhibit will run from Jan. 4 through 30.

“Showing art in a library is a perfect way to connect with a broad cross section of people, including those who may not visit museums and formal art galleries,” said library Executive Director Wendy Scott. “The library’s exhibit space also provides opportunities to showcase a broad spectrum of artists’ work, to introduce the public to emerging artists, and to inspire creativity in visitors of all ages.”

The library’s exhibit gallery is located in the main level hallway adjacent to the group meeting rooms. Exhibits will run for approximately one month, and information about new exhibits will be available in the library, on the library web site, and on library social media sites. Currently scheduled for February is the art of painter John Fitzsimmons.

Those interested in submitting their work for consideration should contact Fran Cacace at fcacace2@onlib.org.

