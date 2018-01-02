 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Community art exhibit launches at Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville

Jan 02, 2018 Arts, Eagle Bulletin

Community art exhibit launches at Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville

Exterior of the new Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville. (courtesy King & King Architects and Revette Studio)

The public is invited to the Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville for its inaugural art exhibit featuring local artist Sherry Spann Allen.

Allen, a former teacher and artist with a studio at the Delavan Center, works in sculptural mixed media on wood, resulting in emotive pieces that evoke movement and evolution, themes that are also reflected in the design of the new library. Her exhibit will run from Jan. 4 through 30.

“Showing art in a library is a perfect way to connect with a broad cross section of people, including those who may not visit museums and formal art galleries,” said library Executive Director Wendy Scott. “The library’s exhibit space also provides opportunities to showcase a broad spectrum of artists’ work, to introduce the public to emerging artists, and to inspire creativity in visitors of all ages.”

The library’s exhibit gallery is located in the main level hallway adjacent to the group meeting rooms. Exhibits will run for approximately one month, and information about new exhibits will be available in the library, on the library web site, and on library social media sites. Currently scheduled for February is the art of painter John Fitzsimmons.

Those interested in submitting their work for consideration should contact Fran Cacace at fcacace2@onlib.org.

Comment on this Story

Area Police Blotters – Week of Dec. 21-28
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill