Area Police Blotters – Weeks of Dec. 13 to Dec. 23

DeWitt

Joseph Oettinger, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with robbery in the third degree and petit larceny.

Michaels Winters, 25, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Michael Boland, 33, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with petit larceny and possession of burglary tools.

Joseph Sorbello, 44, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with petit larceny and possession of burglary tools.

Samora Ratala, 26, of Buffalo, was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, criminal mischief, grand larceny, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree.

Steven Davenport, 54, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and petit larceny.

Christopher Rifenbury, 42, of Jamestown, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher in the first degree.

Rebecca Blowers, 30, of Pennellville, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with petit larceny.

Carlene Schoener, 46, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with petit larceny.

Terry Dombrowski, 31, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Andrea West, 34, of Kirkville, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with petit larceny and falsifying business records.

Nicole Peck, 30, of Williamstown, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with petit larceny and criminal trespassing.

A 17-year old female, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with petit larceny and false personation.

Keith Spooner, 55, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with petit larceny, false personation, criminal impersonation and false business records.

Michael Miller, 31, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with assault, criminal obstruction of breath and unlawful imprisonment.

Steven Macko, 20, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with assault in the second degree, fleeing in officer, resisting an officer, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, no seat belt, stop sign violation, no turn signal, imprudent speed and no inspection.

Manlius

Michael St Louis, 21, of Onondaga, was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with harassment in the second degree, assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and petit larceny.

Jeffrey Pierson Jr., 30, of Jamesville, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and improper or unsafe turn/without signal.

A 16-year old female, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with petit larceny.

Amy Vanetti, 53, of Cazenovia, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with petit larceny.

Courtney Ingles, 36, of Manlius, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged noise violation and not providing an appropriate shelter for a dog.

Richard Oakley, 51, of Washingtonville, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with speeding in zone, driving while intoxicated and driving while having a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher.

Joshua Rodgers, 32, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher, driving with a blood alcohol content of .18 or higher, failure to keep right and inadequate plate lamp.

Edward Stuber, 63, of Manlius, was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving with a blood alcohol content of .18 or higher, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher and failure to use designated lane.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story