Area Police Blotters – Week of Dec. 21-28

Jan 02, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Tickets:
Failure to keep right: 1
N/inadequate muffler: 1
No/inadequate tail lamps: 1
Pass red signal: 1
Uninspected motor vehicle: 1
Unregistered motor vehicle: 2
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Arrests:
Bryce L. Roe, 32, of Cazenovia, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, operating without inspection, operating unregistered vehicle and no/inadequate lights.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
