Area Police Blotters – Week of Dec. 21-28

Jan 02, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

Cazenovia Police Department

 

Tickets:

Failure to keep right: 1

N/inadequate muffler: 1

No/inadequate tail lamps: 1

Pass red signal: 1

Uninspected motor vehicle: 1

Unregistered motor vehicle: 2

 

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

 

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

 

Arrests:

Bryce L. Roe, 32, of Cazenovia, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, operating without inspection, operating unregistered vehicle and no/inadequate lights.

Lois M. Ensby, 79
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

