Jim Lanning: Being supervisor was an honor

By Jim Lanning

With the passing of 2017 my term as your town supervisor has drawn to a close. It has been an incredible journey. It is said that the only constant in life is change.

We must be prepared for that change at all times. I had hoped for a second term to complete the projects that this town board had initiated. The community has chosen a new supervisor and I wish her all best in her term.

I am filled with reflections on my term as supervisor.

I have very few regrets and I am very proud of our accomplishments. I kept a campaign flyer on my desk to remind myself of my campaign promises.

One of my strongest initiatives was to control spending and lower the tax rates. I am pleased that we were able to do that both years of my term.

Our employees are hardworking, dedicated, and a pleasure to work with. I will miss them dearly.

It was a challenge during budget season because I had to remind myself that I was elected to represent the tax payers. Public employees have a very good benefits package that includes health insurance and a very generous pension system. I believe that I found a good balance between their interests and your taxes.

The other issues that were very important to me were environmental in nature.

It is clear to me that we must constantly reform our systems and step in the direction of a sustainable existence. Fossil fuels are a part of our lives but it is clear that we need to find renewable alternatives.

The transfer station was a high priority of mine. Years ago we were a leader in the recycling efforts. Somehow we became complacent and were no longer moving forward.Convenience should not be a hindrance to our concern for the future of our planet. The writing is on the wall that the processing of our items we no longer want must change. Simply sending unwanted items to a landfill is no longer an option. We have increased the number of recyclable items and improved our systems.

I spent a lot of my time lobbying for causes that are important to our community. I tried to keep a watchful eye on the garbage trucks.

The agreement between the landfills and the downstate haulers is in place but very difficult to enforce. I worked hard to express our concerns about the I-81 decision.

The community grid option would be a severe detriment to our small residential community. President Eisenhower had the vision to establish a modern interstate highway system. We should be improving this system and not dismantling it.

I enjoyed the spirited political debate and the political process. I tried to be fair to all interested parties and opinions. Many people complimented me on my running of meetings and public hearings. It is imperative that we remain civil and respectful as we wade through our political differences.

The most enjoyable part of my experience was by far the people of this community that I met along the way. Those people who helped me with my initiatives and campaigns are forever endeared to me. There are so many people that care deeply about our beloved community. While we may not always agree, we always express concern and interest about the future of our town.

My nearly decade long commitment to public service has hit a bump.

It is fourth and long and I am forced to punt. The journey is far from over and I will continue to advocate for the initiatives that I believe in and this wonderful community. I will regroup and make the necessary changes that are required. I stand ready to serve this community wherever I am needed. Being your town supervisor has been the greatest honor of my life.

