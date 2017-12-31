Investigation is ongoing in fatal Elbridge accident

State Police are investigating a fatal car/pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 on State Route 5 near Sandbank Road in the town of Elbridge.

The investigation has determined that at approximately 5 p.m., a 2014 Ford, operated by Betsy J. Marshall, age 46, from Syracuse, NY was traveling west on State Route 5, just east of Sandbank Road, when a pedestrian, 73-year-old, Fanny H. O’Hara, began to cross Route 5 from the south shoulder and was struck by Marshall’s vehicle.

O’Hara was transported to SUNY Upstate University Hospital via Jordan Ambulance, where she was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is continuing.



