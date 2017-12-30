Wild J-D win over CBA highlights Leone Tournament

Whatever else took place in the 31st edition of the boys basketball Manny Leone Memorial Holiday Classic – and a lot did happen over the course of two days – it was the way Friday night’s game between Jamesville-DeWitt and Christian Brothers Academy ended that would long live in the memory of those who were there for it.

Sophomore Payton Shumpert’s steal and lay-up as time ran out in overtime gave the Red Rams a 76-74 victory over the Brothers, this after J-D had made a huge comeback from a 13-point deficit late in the fourth quarter.

Two seconds were showing on the clock in OT when the Brothers gained possession at mid-court. With most of his teammates covered, Ryan Mackenzie attemped to lob a cross-court pass to the middle.

Shumpert intercepted that pass, and drove in for the lay-up. Whether it consumed exactly two seconds or did not, the clock didn’t run out until after the ball went through the net and Shumpert mobbed by J-D students who spilled onto the court to celebrate.

That it was Shumpert making this decisive play was more than poetic. He had gone to CBA the year before and then, in the summer, transferred to J-D, leading to chants of “Traitor” from CBA students late in the game and adding more heat to a neighborhood rivalry that was already quite intense.

Even more hurtful to the Brothers was the fact that it had a great chance to turn around its 1-4 start and had squandered. Already up 27-24 at halftime, CBA appeared to seize full control when it outscored the Rams 26-13 in the third quarter.

With less than four minutes left in regulation, J-D still trailed 58-45, but applying pressure on one end while converting baskets on the other, the Rams put together 14 unanswered points, many of them by Takuya LaClair, who finished with 18 points overall.

Now trailing 64-62, CBA needed Sean Miller to hit a basket in the waning seconds of regulation to get the game into OT, where it went back and forth and threatened to go longer until Shumpert’s big play.

Overall, Shumpert had 16 points, just behind LaClair and Marcus Johnson, who paced the Rams with 24 points. Max Schulman added 10 points as, for CBA, Aaron Clendenin put up 19 points, with Avion Othman getting 16 points and SirVocea Dennis 13 points. Miller and McKenzie had nine points apiece and Mike Hakizamano had eight points.

All of this followed an eventful first game of the tournament where Westhill, the defending state Class B champions and no. 1 in the latest state poll, took its first loss of the season, falling 67-60 to Henninger.

The Warriors nearly erased a 51-40 fourth-quarter deficit, pulling within two, 60-58, only to have the Black Knights’ Jaden Graves hit on three big 3-pointers in the last three minutes to thwart the comeback.

Of Graves’ 30 points, 15 of them came in the fourth quarter as Travis Gray added 16 points. Westhill lost despite 26 points from Sean Dadey and 15 points from Zechariah Brown.

