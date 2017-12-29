 

LETTER: Jordan thanks 14th District voters

LETTER: Jordan thanks 14th District voters

To the editor:

As the end of the year approaches, I wanted to take a moment to thank all of the constituents of the 14th Legislative District that supported my reelection bid in November. I truly appreciate the voters paying attention to my true voting record in government and showing their support for my decisions. I am truly humbled by your confidence and trust as I embark on my sixth term at the Onondaga County Legislature. 

I am proud to represent the town of Clay and the village of North Syracuse. I will do everything in my power to control spending and scrutinize expenditures to move Onondaga County forward in the most fiscally responsible way possible. I will advocate for transparency and review of policies and legislation that will affect our town and village. I enjoy serving our community at the legislature and I appreciate feedback from the constituency. Please feel free to contact me about any issues or concerns you have, and I will do my best to address them. 

I want to close by wishing everyone a safe, wonderful holiday and a happy New Year!

Casey Jordan

County Legislator, District 14

New county officials sworn into office
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

