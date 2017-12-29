LETTER: Jordan thanks 14th District voters

Dec 29, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Government, Star Review, Your Opinion
To the editor:
As the end of the year approaches, I wanted to take a moment to thank all of the constituents of the 14th Legislative District that supported my reelection bid in November. I truly appreciate the voters paying attention to my true voting record in government and showing their support for my decisions. I am truly humbled by your confidence and trust as I embark on my sixth term at the Onondaga County Legislature.
I am proud to represent the town of Clay and the village of North Syracuse. I will do everything in my power to control spending and scrutinize expenditures to move Onondaga County forward in the most fiscally responsible way possible. I will advocate for transparency and review of policies and legislation that will affect our town and village. I enjoy serving our community at the legislature and I appreciate feedback from the constituency. Please feel free to contact me about any issues or concerns you have, and I will do my best to address them.
I want to close by wishing everyone a safe, wonderful holiday and a happy New Year!
County Legislator, District 14
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Dec 29, 2017 0
Dec 29, 2017 0
Dec 29, 2017 0
Dec 28, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Dec 29, 2017
Dec 29, 2017
Dec 29, 2017
Dec 29, 2017
Dec 29, 2017