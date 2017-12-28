WG hockey rallies past Bethlehem

More valuable than the fact that the West Genesee ice hockey team entered 2018 with a perfect 9-0 record was the way it got to that point.

Following seven comfortable victories by multiple goals, the Wildcats were nearly upended twice, only to pull out those games by similar before reaching the holiday break.

First, there was the rally to beat Baldwinsville 3-2 in overtime Dec. 19 at Shove Park. Then came a trip east to the Albany area, where on Dec. 23 WG again trailed, against Bethlehem (Section II), and once more came back to prevail in another 3-2 decision.

The Wildcats were supposed to play two games that weekend. But after the Dec. 22 game with Saratoga Springs was snowed out, things cleared out in time for the Bethlehem game.

Neither WG nor the Eagles scored in the first period. Patrick McDonald found the net in the second period, assisted by Dan Colabufo and Dan Holzhauer, to briefly put the Wildcats in front, but Bethlehem countered with back-to-back goals, one of them short-handed.

So as the third period began, WG trailed 2-1, but similar to the B’ville game, it would rally, pulling even on a power play when Ryan Smith found the net off feeds from McDonald and Colabufo.

With 5:17 left in regulation, Billy Fisher, who netted the OT game-winner against B’ville, took a pass from Timmy Winn and put home the go-ahead goal. The Wildcats held on from there, Aidan Procopio recording 11 saves.

While WG rested, Syracuse, who had a Dec. 22 game with Massena postponed, returned to action against Rome Free Academy Wednesday at Kennedy Arena, where after a slow start the Cougars flourished and shut out the Black Knights 5-0.

Having not played in more than a week, Syracuse had to slog through a scoreless first period before striking three times in the second period to take control, while holding RFA to 11 shots, all stopped by Jack Klawitter.

Bryan O’Mara hit on a pair of goals. Single tallies went to Ryan Durand, Andrew Corning and Joe Lamson, with Durand adding two assists. Emmett Barry, Jack Grooms and Hugh White joined Corning in earning single assists.

The win improved Syracuse’s record to 6-1-1 as it would host Ithaca Wednesday and take on Division I power Mamaroneck Friday in the first week of 2018, where West Genesee would host Fulton and Liverpool.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story