Library to kickoff ‘1,000 Books Before Kindergarten’ program

The Cazenovia Public Library will host the official kickoff of the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, in the library’s community room. The celebration will feature stories, activities and art projects for children and their families.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is part of the library’s new “Our Very Ready Readers” initiative, designed to promote school readiness through special story times, programs and caregiver education. Eric Carle’s children’s books will serve as inspiration for all associated events and activities.

The 1000 Books Foundation is a non-profit public organization that seeks to promote reading to newborns, infants and toddlers, and to encourage parent and child bonding through reading. The nationwide 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge provides a simple, innovative and fun approach to establishing early literacy skills.

The concept is simple: read any book to your newborn, infant and/or toddler, and keep track of the books. When your child reaches a milestone, turn in their recording sheet at the front desk to receive a new sheet and a small prize.

Children earn stickers and bookmarks for every 100 books recorded. When they reach the goal of 1,000, participants will receive a finger puppet inspired by “The Very Hungry Caterpillar­.”

Read just one book a night for three years to exceed the goal. The library’s staff is happy to recommend a variety of age-appropriate books for young readers. Also, head to Story Time in the Story Garden (offered five days a week) for more great books ideas.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten is sponsored in part by an Early Literacy Grant from the Mid York Library System. All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public.

For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story