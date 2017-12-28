LETTER: Thanks for successful Ladies Tea event to help Barker’s

To the editor:

It’s a sad day when one of our own becomes the victim of a senseless crime, but it’s a good feeling knowing the community we live in comes together to help a fellow neighbor and business in need.

When Michelle Nutting and Deb Kugler contacted me to put together an impromptu fundraiser for Barkers Pet Supply Company, saying no was not an option. The Hillcrest Jephson Estate held a Ladies Tea and a festively decorated house tour to benefit Barkers. One hundred percent of the donations went directly to Barkers. We would like to thank those who generously donated good and or food to help us out on such short notice: Steve Franks from the Brewster Inn, Brandi Scroggins and Scott Timian from Tops and Judith Warburton and Eileen Lowe from Lavender Blue. Also, a big thank you to those who braved the frigid weather to attend. Your heartfelt donations are greatly appreciated. It restores your faith in humanity when your community comes together to help.

Linda Osborne

Hillcrest Jephson Estate

Cazenovia

