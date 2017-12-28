LETTER: An open letter to the Cicero Town Board

To the editor:

The latest attempt at saturating what’s left of the town of Cicero’s necessary green space by stuffing ever more residences and road traffic on the town residents has far-reaching consequences that may not be obvious to some.

About 20 years ago, I warned the town board at the time (which was, in my opinion, on puppet strings from local developers) that there should be a moratorium on building in the town. It of course was ignored. Look a the Cicero interchanges at Route 11 and I-81 up and down Route 11 and Route 31 for monumental congestion and vehicle accidents that hamper emergency vehicles.

There are other concerns as well. While a few developers become very wealthy then run off to the south to spent their money, the rest of us get stuck with higher taxes to pay for increased infrastructure in roads, town union highway employees and equipment. Never mentioned is the fact that even 20 years ago our volunteer emergency people were overburdened. Now they’re begging for help. In a relatively short period of time, the need for high-paid union professionals will increase. Where will our taxes go then? Even now the lion’s share of government budgets go to feed the unions’ excessive pay and benefits, leaving what’s left for infrastructure.

My guess is that the reason people wanted to move to the town of Cicero in the first place is that they didn’t want to live in a city-like environment, which we’re headed for now. We must say no!

J. Willis

Brewerton

