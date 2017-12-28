Girls indoor track Lakers finish fifth at Jensen meet

More than 20 girls indoor track and field teams were at SRC Arena for the afternoon session of Wednesday’s Oscar B. Jensen Holiday Relays, and Skaneateles beat most of them.

All told, the Lakers had 39.5 points, making its way into the top five. Baldwinsville won with 96 points, with Rome Free Academy (65), West Genesee (48) and Cazenovia (42.5) in the next three spots.

It was a Skaneateles sweep in the girls 600-meter run, where Mia Grasso claimed the individual race in one minute, 40.99 seconds and helped Melissa Biver take the team event in 3:35.42 to RFA’s runner-up 3:39.55.

Emme Conan and Maddie Peterson went a combined 15.49 seconds in the 55-meter dash, trailing only Baldwinsville’s winning 15.36 seconds. Conan went 44.50 seconds for second place in the 300-meter dash as she and Jessica Patalino were fifth (1:33.88) in the team portion.

Georgia McSwain and Natalie Condon were third in the 3,000-meter run with times adding up to 24:26.42. Grasso and Sophia Casler were third in the high jump, clearing 9 feet 3 inches between them.

Bella Capozza and Ellie Peterson tied for sixth in the 55-meter hurdles, their 22.01 seconds matching Poland’s times. Elyse Osmun was seventh in the individual mile in 6:06.24. Edan Howard and Reagan Evans finished sixth (48’5 ½”) in the weight throw.

Also, the Skaneateles boys indoor track team earned 15 points in its portion of the Jensen Relays, finishing 12th, in the middle of a pack led again by B’ville, who had 108 points.

In the high jump, Brahm Malcolm and Ryan Willcox cleared 10’9” and climbed to third place, and in the long jump Malcolm and John Ryan made it to third place by going 34’8 ¼” between them.

Not only that, but Malcolm, in 8.60 seconds, got to third place among individuals in the 55 hurdles. Caleb Bender and Sam McClintic were sixth in the mile relay with total times of 10:22.09.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story