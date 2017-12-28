Cazenovia boys fourth at Jensen Holiday Relays

For the first time this winter, the Cazenovia and Chittenango indoor track and field teams made their way to SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College, and did quite well there.

The boys Lakers were fourth in the afternoon session of Wednesday’s Oscar B. Jensen Holiday Relays with 43.5 points, just behind third-place Clinton (44.5) as the Bears got eighth place with 19 points. Baldwinsville, with 108 points, claimed the top spot.

Justin Gagnon was second in the individual 55-meter hurdles in 8.57 seconds as he and Jacob Olkowski were second (17.78 seconds) to B’ville (17.04) in the team event.

Gagnon and James Pavelchak were fourth in the 55-meter dash in 14.23 seconds, with Pavelchak joining Olkowski as they earned fifth place in the 300-meter dash in 1:20.16. Slater DeLeone and Justin Ossont were fourth in the triple jump, going 66 feet 4 ½ inches.

Dalton Sevier and Josh Maxwell tied for fourth in the high jump, clearing 10’3” between them, with Olkowski clearing 8’6” for sixth-place points in the pole vault.

In the weight throw, the Lakers’ Angelo Annotto joined Maxwell for a fourth-place distance of 70’5 ¾”. Annotto and Eliot Worthington went a combined 32’10 ¾” in the long jump to finish fifth.

Chittenango’s best finish was second in the 1,000-meter run as Ersilio Cerminaro and Caleb Prenoveau, in 5:49.57, only trailed B’ville’s winning time of 5:34.25.

Also for the Bears, Dylan Price and Jacobi Dwyer got fifth place in the 600-meter run in 3:11.29 as Cazenovia’s Cormac Race and Justin Ossont were sixth in 3:20.39.

Kyle Tessier and Joe Mosack had a sixth-place effort in the shot put with 71’1 ½” ahead of Maxwell and Annotto (69’6”) in seventh place as Tessier and Mosack got seventh place in the weight throw. Price and Nate Lampman were eighth in the mile relay in 10:25.60. Dave Gratien and Cody Cumber took eighth place in the 3,200-meter run.

Chittenango also earned 11 points in the girls afternoon session of the Jensen meet. Five of them came from the 1,000, where McKenzie Dombroski and McKayla Capeling took fourth place in a combined time of 6:53.48.

Maddy Heller and Jada Sowich got to seventh place in the 3,000-meter run in 27:01.61. Lailah Emad and Kayla Mendez were seventh in the mile relay in 13:11.05, while Marilla Bongiovanni and Jordan Horzempa were seventh in the triple jump.

