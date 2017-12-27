 

Suzanne C. Cyphers, 77

Suzanne C. Ingraham Cyphers, 77, went home for Christmas on Dec. 24, 2017, to be with her Lord and Savior. Born in Syracuse on Nov. 2, 1940, Sue graduated from Cazenovia High School. Her greatest joy and life’s passion was her family.
Her husband was her best friend. Sue and Dick proudly operated Cyphers Nursery for over 20 years. Sue loved treasures, antique shops and painting in her free time.
Sue is survived by her loving husband Richard of more than 55 years, two sons Jeffrey (Margaret) Cyphers of Grantham, NH, Scott (Marlo) Cyphers of Huntley, IL, and two daughters Wendy Cyphers Hamilton of Keeseville, NY, Pamela Cyphers of Madison, NJ, nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many loving family members.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, with a service to follow at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home Skaneateles. Donations in Sue’s name can be made to SAVES or the Skaneateles Fire Department.
