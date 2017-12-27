Lysander tax office open Saturday for pre-payments

Lysander residents can pay their 2018 property tax bills starting Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

The tax receiver’s office is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will also be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, to accept pre-payments.

Call (315) 638-0597 or email nmott@townoflysander.org to have your tax amount emailed to you. The office will also accept postmarks if mailed by Dec. 31.

The tax receiver’s office is located in Lysander Town Hall at 8220 Loop Road.

