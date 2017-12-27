 

Library focus: Start the New Year off right at BPL

Dec 27, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, Point of View

Library focus: Start the New Year off right at BPL

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

New Computer … Now What?

1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3

Did you receive a new desktop or laptop as a gift during the holidays? Having trouble using it? Then this is the class for you. Bob will highlight the basics of computing for those who need assistance with a new personal computer. Apple products will not be covered. Registration required; (315) 635-5631.

Off the Floor Yoga

10 a.m. Saturdays in January

Thinking about committing to an exercise routine in 2018? Let us help you get started with our gentle yoga classes. All movement is done standing or sitting in a chair, no getting on the floor! All exercises can be adapted to your abilities. Participants get a great stretching, relaxing, and strengthening workout. Registration required; (315) 635-5631.

Re-Gifter Swap

Noon Saturday, Jan. 6

Did you receive a gift you don’t want? Drop it off in the re-gifter box at the Information Desk between Dec. 27 and Jan. 6. Then, come to the Re-Gifter Swap on Jan. 6 and pick up something you actually do want! New, unused gifts only, please.

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

