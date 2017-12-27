Indoor track Bees sweep Jensen Holiday Relays

In two events at SRC Arena, the Baldwinsville indoor track and field team have executed back-to-back sweeps.

The Bees followed up its Dec. 16 victory at the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet by prevailing again in the boys and girls afternoon sessions of Wednesday’s Oscar B. Jensen Holiday Relays.

B’ville’s boys side had 108 points, nearly double that of runner-up West Genesee’s 57.5 points. It took 96 points for the girls Bees to fend off Rome Free Academy (65 points) and 20 other sides.

In the 1,000-meter run, Connor McManus won in 2:45.51 as Sam Kellner (2:48.74) completed a 1-2 sweep. It was the same in the 600-meter run, where Kieran Sheridan won in 1:28.14 and Michael Lawrence (1:28.80) was second.

Adam Davis (4:34.40) and Ben Timmons (4:35.90) were second and third, respectively, in the mile relay, and their combined 9:13.70 easily outpaced the field.

Nate Jaquint was victorious in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.27 seconds as he and Josh Scholten beat out Cazenovia, 17.04 seconds to 17.78, for team honors.

In the triple jump, Jaquint and Nick Kruger prevailed by going 78’8 1/2″, more than four feet ahead of the field. Jaquint also won the individual high jump, clearing 6’1″ as he and Aidan Priest topped 11’1″ to finish one inch behind Camden’s 11’2″.

Greg Porceng, in 36.90 seconds, posted the only time under 38 seconds as Porceng and Evan DePrano took the team event in 1:16.08. Priest and Jae Lee cleared 19 feet for second place in the pole vault Joe Licameli was second in the 3,200-meter run in 10:32.54 and paired with Trevor Best for third place (22:14.86) on the team side.

Judson Fletcher was second in the shot put with 42’6″ and paired with Justin Johnson for second in the team portion by going 74’8 1/2″ as Cameron Majchrzak and Alex Garcia earned second place in the weight throw as their tosses added up to 84’6 1/2.”:

In the girls Jensen Relays, Adrianna Straughter, who won the 55 hurdles in 88.1 seconds, and Allyson Surowick combined to go 18.53 seconds to prevail in the team portion.

Then Straughter cleared 5 feet in the high jump as she and Karen Ekure tied West Genesee for first, each side clearing 9’6″. Straughter and Olivia Waite got seventh place in the long jump.

Lauren Addario beat the field in the 55 sprint in 7.47 seconds as she and Maria Henwood went a combined 15.36 seconds to hold off Skaneateles (15.49 seconds). Karen Ekure dominated the 300 sprint in 42.45 seconds, more than two seconds ahead of the field as she and Anna Demer took the team event in 1:28.66.

Olivia Creelman, in 3:15.14, beat out Elizabeth Fawwaz (3:15.51) as part of a 1-2 finish in the 1,000. Maya Hewitt got the first-place in the pole vault as the only athlete to clear 8 feet, with Danielle Marsell and Anna Miller second in the weight throw with throws of 64’11 1/4″.

Annabelle Horan and Leah Carpenter were second in the 3,000-meter run in 23:58.18. Creelman and Maggie Walikis, with combined triple jumps of 59’7 3/4″, finished third.

Walikis and Miller were fourth in the shot put with total throws of 55’1″. Emme Foote and Makayla Spicer were fifth in the 600 in 3:52.59. Also, the Bees were fifth in the mile relay.

