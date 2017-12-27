F-M, J-D girls go 1-2 at Jensen Holiday meet

Girls indoor track and field teams from Fayetteville-Manlius and Jamesville-DeWitt ended up in front of a tough, deep field in the morning session of Wednesday’s Oscar B. Jensen Holiday Relays at SRC Arena.

And it was the Hornets finishing at the top of the standings with 75 points as the Red Rams were second with 66 points. East Syracuse Minoa was eighth with 23.5 points as Christian Brothers Academy finished with 16 points.

Sophie Ryan and Rebecca Walters paired to give F-M a win in the mile in 10:31.95, with J-D’s Sophia Vinciguerra and Abby Palin third in 11:24.14 and CBA’s Cory Knox and Bri Pucci fourth in 11:33.57.

Claire Walters won the 3,000-meter run in 10:19.66 over CBA’s Claire Walters (11:02.45), the only time under 11 minutes, as she and Lejlo Borcilo took the team event in 22:44.70 as Vinciguerra and Ayla Erwin were fourth (23:57.22) for the Rams.

The Hornets’ Phoebe White was victorious in the 1,000-meter run in 2:58.45 as she and Alex Villalba took the team event in 6:09.87. Ryan, in 1:40.04, was second to teammate Palmer Madsen (1:39.69) in an F-M sweep of the 600-meter run.

Gwen Shepardson won the individual 55-meter hurdles in 9.03 seconds as she and Fiona Mejico went 19.75 seconds to beat out Cicero-North Syracuse (20.02) for the top spot. ESM was sixth and J-D got seventh place.

J-D’s Alexandria Payne paired with Denise Yaeger as they won the 55-meter dash in 15.58 seconds ahead of PSLA Fowler (15.82) and the field, with Lashae and Tiesha Benjamin seventh for ESM.

Payne had a winning long jump of 16 feet 8 1/2 inches as she and Yaeger won again with combined leaps of 32’1 1/2″ to beat F-M’s Cady Barns and Abigail Zuber, who was second with 29’9 1/4″.

Laetticia Bazile and Monica Hernandez-Oliviera won the high jump, clearing 9’4″ between them, one inch ahead of C-NS (9’3″) as Jennah Ferrari and Allison Stefanovich put ESM (8’9″) in a tie for fourth place.

In the 300-meter dash, Payne, in 43.02 seconds, was just behind White (43.00 seconds), who paired with Madsen to go 1:27.34 to beat Payne and Yaeger, who were second in 1:28.30. CBA’s Olivia Morganti and Lily Walker were sixth.

F-M also had Samantha Pynn and Isabel Zuber get third place in the triple jump, going 63’2″ as Mia Montgomery gave ESM a second-place individual finish with 34’6 1/4″ and paired with Maria Markert for fourth place.

ESM also had Markert and Erica Garm tie Marcellus and Jordan-Elbridge for first in the pole vault, each of them clearing 14 feet as J-D’s Eva Wisniewski got fourth-place points by topping 7’6′. The Rams’ Marianah Williams and Abbie Karoglanian were fifth in the shot put with throw of 51’5 1/2″.

In the boys edition of the Jensen Relays, F-M finished third with 46 points behind C-NS and Liverpool, with J-D seventh as the Rams had 28 points. ESM had nine points and CBA got three points.

In the mile, F-M’s Garrett Brennan won the individual race in 4:36.77 as he and Matt Tripp took the team event in 9:18.46. Ben Otis went 9:48.53 in the 3,200-meter run, the only time under 10 minutes as he and Geoff Howles took the team event in 20:18.93, with J-D putting Nick Mannion and Alan Gao in third place in 21:30.40/

Nolan Chiles and Jack Duncanson were second in the 1,000 in 5:38.28 as J-D’s Sam Gilsson and Josh Hillers (5:51.35) finished fifth. John Meskos and Kobe Oley were second (3:04.59) to C-NS (3:04.28) in the 1,000. with the Rams’ Logan Mimaroglu and Parker Cote in sixth place.

J-D’s Joey Armenta and Haberle Conlon were second in the 55 sprint in 14.03 seconds to Corcoran’s 13.92, while in the 300 the Hornets had Armando Adrian and John Nethercott second in 1:17.74 to Corcoran’s 1:16.91, with CBA’s Lewis Kunda and Francis Cannizzo in seventh place.

ESM had Conner Hillman and Andrew Ghika were sixth in the 55 hurdles, with Nick Berg fourth in the 1,000 in 2:48.14. The Spartans also had Gavin Stevns and Eljiah Buck finish sixth (70’11”) in the shot put.

Also for J-D, Donovan Coughlin and Liam McFadden were fourth in the triple jump (72’6 1/4″), with F-M’s Aaron Costanza fourth (38’3 3/4″) among individuals. Brendan Sharon cleared 10 feet in the pole vault. Masanobu Nishimura and Eric Callahan were sixth in the long jump, with F-M’s Nethercott and Casey Coleman seventh.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story