Charles F. Pickard, Sr., 72

Charles F. Pickard, Sr., 72, of 3335 Ingalls Corners Road, Canastota, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, following a brief illness.

He was born on March 9, 1945, in Canastota, the son of the late Charles B. and Catherine “Sue” (Danehy) Pickard.

Charles lived in the Canastota area all of his life, and was a 1963 graduate of Canastota High School.

He owned and operated a dairy farm all of his life, retiring in 2012. His farm received the Dairy of Distinction Award in 1993.

Charles was a member of the Eastern Milk Co-Op, and St. Agatha’s Church in Canastota.

He enjoyed bowling in the Cazenovia Leagues, hunting, snowmobiling, trips to Las Vegas and spending time with his family and friends.

Charles was married to Christine Lloyd for many years.

Surviving are: four sons, Charles F. Pickard, Jr. (Erin) of Cazenovia, Timothy M. Pickard and Michael T. Pickard, both of Canastota, and Andrew S. Pickard (Debra) of Jamesville; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Marianne Dygert of Sherrill, and Rose and Donald Argentine of Canastota; eight grandchildren, Sarah Pickard, Julia Pickard, Hunter Pickard, Trevor Pickard, Shelby Brabrant, Sage Pickard, Alexis Pickard, and Avery Pickard; several nieces and nephews including, Catherine Kelley, Charles J. Dygert, and Daniel P. Dygert, and many cousins. Charles was predeceased by his longtime companion, Betty Gail Enigk, who died on July 6, 2006; and a nephew, Paul Michael Dygert.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at St. Agatha’s Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota, where a funeral mass will be held. The Rev. Stephen P. Wirkes will officiate. Burial will be in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Canastota. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James St., Canastota. In his memory, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 7, E. Syracuse, NY 13057, with envelopes available at the funeral home.

