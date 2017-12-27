C-NS boys hold off Liverpool at Jensen Relays

By a four-point margin, the Cicero-North Syracuse boys indoor track and field team fought off a challenge from Liverpool to claim the morning session of Wednesday’s Oscar B. Jensen Holiday Relays at SRC Arena.

The Northstars had 78.5 points, just ahead of the Warriors’ total of 74.5 points. C-NS also had a third-place finish in the girls Jensen Relays with 64 points behind Fayetteville-Manlius (75) and Jamesville-DeWitt (66) as Liverpool was fourth with 52 points.

Jeremiah Willis, in 36.37 seconds, prevailed in the 300-meter dash. Willis also had a top long jump of 21 feet 1/2 inch to beat Liverpool’s Paul Dewan (20’1 1/2″) in second place, though Dewan and Nazir Murray won the team portion with 38’5 1/4″ as Willis and Isaiah Wright (36’6″) were fourth.

Dewan got a win of his own with the triple jump, going 42’2 1/4″ as C-NS had Joe Williams (40’2″) in second place. Dewan and Michael Nigro went 78’5 3/4″ between them as Williams and Wright were second with 77’5 1/4″.

There was a four-point difference in the weight throw, where the Northstars’ Andrew DeLore and Jacob Messie had tosses of 80’2″ and Liverpool (73’9″) was third despite Arthur Bittel’s individual victory with a toss of 44’8″ and Austin Kessler helping out.

Joe Williams went 7.66 seconds to prevail in the 55-meter hurdles, with Ryan Williams (8.20 seconds) completing a 1-2 Northstars sweep as Murray and James Gaffney were second for the Warriors in 17.30 seconds.

David Ware beat the field in the 1,000-meter run in 2:44.77 as he and Nathan Poirier won the team event in 5:30.83, with Liverpool’s Eli Barbour and Cameron O’Connell (5:42.53) in fourth place.

Michael McBride won the 600-meter run in 1:30.35, pairing with Calvin Garnes to edge F-M, 3:04.28 to the Hornets’ 3:04.59, while Liverpool’s T.J. Praschunus and Conor Fahy fourth in 3:08.20.

Cameron Pisa and Adam Mosher won the shot put, their throws of 81’6 1/4″ beating the field as, again, Bittel won the individual event with a heave of 43’1 3/4″.

Nathan Reeves and Spencer Ruediger were second in the mile relay in 9:42.48, with C-NS’s Sam Barber and Lucas Sharron third in 9:43.67. Gaffney cleared 5’10” in the high jump to share fifth-place points and also topped 12 feet in the pole vault as he and Jaime Vong were third (20’6″) on the team side.

Nick Brancato and Ethan Glashauser got fourth place in the 3,200-meter run in 21:47.44, ahead of the Northstars’ John Perperian and Evan Breitbeck (22:13.60) in fifth place.

Malcolm Christian and Frank Wright were fifth in the 55-meter hurdles ahead of the Warriors’ Talmari Turner and Justin Chrisjohn in sixth place as Chrisjohn and Fahy were sixth in the 300.

In the girls meet, C-NS had Liliana Klemanski clear 5 feet in the high jump to beat the field by two inches as she and Madelyn Wheeler were second (9’3″) to J-D (9’4″) on the team side.

Liverpool got a win from Marissa Baskin in the triple jump, as her top leap of 35’8″ was part of a winning team effort with Lauren Fradette as they went 65’4″ together to beat C-NS’s Sierra Davis and Julianna Hunt, who were second with 64’2 1/2″.

Later, in the weight throw, Trinity Gray took individual honors for the Warriors with a heave of 36’10” as she and Sarah LaValley had total throws of 69’7″ to prevail. C-NS’s Julie Phillips and Faith Keville finished fifth.

Klemanski and Savannah Kuhr were second in 20.02 seconds to F-M (19.75) in the 55 hurdles, with Liverpool’s Lauren Fradette second on the individual side in 9.18 seconds.

Mia Pestle and Sarah Davis were second in the 1,000 in 6:29.71, while the Warriors had Natalie Kurz and Claudia Brown in fourth place in 6:39.53. Amanda Reilly and Ashlyn Slate were third in the 300 in 1:31.95 as Anne Gullo and Sophia Recuparo were seventh for the Warriors.

Liverpool had Sydney Carlson and Gabby McCarthy get second place in the 3,000-meter run in 22:49.03, ahead of C-NS’s Allison Newton and Emily Dembowski, who were third in 23:55.25.

Gray and LaValley threw the shot put 60’10 1/2″ between them to finish second behind Solvay’s 64’5 1/4″ Lauren Caldwell cleared 6’6″ in the pole vault for eighth-place points. C-NS’s Alyson Thompson and Shannon Sisco got to fourth place (27’2″) in the long jump.

Rosie Petrella and Isabella Brancato were fifth in the mile relay, with Maria Marullo and Avianna Fedele sixth for C-NS. Gullo and Rebekah Davie were fifth in the 55 hurdles, with Victoria Dunn and McKenna Johnston sixth for the Northstars. Windsor Ardner was fifth in the 600 in 1:42.59.

