Town of Cazenovia 2018 Meeting Schedule

The town of Cazenovia would like to remind residents of the meeting schedule for the various town boards for the 2018 year. All meetings will be held at the town office (Gothic Cottage), 7 Albany St. The following meeting times and places, unless specified otherwise, will be in effect for the entire year.

Town Board Meetings

Second Monday of each month, 7:30 p.m.

(October and November meetings − first Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m.)

Town Board Work Sessions

Wednesday preceding the second Monday of each month, 7 p.m.

(October and November work sessions − Wednesday preceding first Monday of the month, 7 p.m.)

July meeting – TBA, office closed

Planning Board Meetings

First Thursday of each month, 7:30 p.m.

Planning Board Work Sessions

Thursday preceding the first Thursday of each month, 7:30 p.m.

Zoning Board of Appeals Meetings

Fourth Monday of each month, 7:30 p.m.

(May and December meeting − TBA, office closed)

Town Court

(Village Municipal Building − 90 Albany St.)

First four Wednesdays of each month, 5 p.m.

