Marcellus recreation department has big plans for the new year

Marcellus recreation department has big plans for 2018

Kick off 2018 with a first day hike/walk in beautiful Marcellus Park on New Year’s Day!

It also is a full moon on Jan. 1 so come take a moonlight stroll through the park (if there is snow you are welcome to bring cross country skis or snowshoes) until 10 p.m. with friends and family. Between 4 and 10 p.m. enjoy a bon-fire at the Annex Pavilion and hot chocolate and cookies in the Welcome Center.

The Tuesday Coffee Club will continue through the winter months at the Welcome Center in Marcellus Park from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Come to this weekly event for coffee, refreshments, games, and cards, or just to socialize! All adults are welcome to drop in for a few minutes or to stay the whole time. However, no pets are allowed in the Welcome Center.

All students in second through sixth grade are welcome to join Varsity Wrestling Coach, Todd Donovan, to learn some fundamentals of wrestling in the annual winter camp. The camp will be held on Tuesdays and Thursday evenings starting Jan. 2 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Driver Middle School “Old Gym.” The cost of the camp is $55/student and includes a t-shirt. It will run through March and include a couple of wrestling meets at Marcellus and other area schools. A schedule will be provided at the first practice.

We are also offering a Winter Art Camp, Art in motion, run by Steve Emery, an art teacher and owner of Imagination in Motion. Open to any students first through sixth grade. The camp will run Saturday Jan. 20 and 27, Feb. 10 and Wednesday Feb. 21 from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Welcome Center in Marcellus Park, the cost is $65/ student for the 4 classes and includes all supplies.

Movable art is amazing! Come explore different forms of movable art from jewelry making, fashion designs, origami and wire sculpture.

The classes for this camp will include the following: Jewelry Making- Explore the art of jewelry making. Movable art is amazing! From the drawing board to wearing it home. Everyone loves personalizing their own jewelry. Come and create take home wearable jewelry.

Origami- We will create multiple animals, flowers; anything you can think of you can create with the ancient art of origami. Fashion Drawings – Draw your own unique fashion design. Create any type of fashion you prefer from a football or basketball jersey or uniform to runway high fashion, the choice is yours. Wire People- Create your own action figure with wire. We will study the way people move and you will learn how to incorporate that in your own action figure. Art in motion is always super fun!

Join Finders Keepers, a new business in Marcellus, to learn about rocks, fossils, minerals, and more. Hold real dinosaur bone and fossils. The camp will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 to 11:15 a.m. at the Welcome Center in Marcellus Park.

Contact the Marcellus Parks and Recreation Office at 315-673-3269 ext. 2 or visit the office at 24 E. Main St., Marcellus. Sign up for just one camp or all!

The Town of Marcellus Parks and Recreation is now accepting reservations for park pavilions and the Welcome Center for the 2017/2018 winter and summer seasons.

The Welcome Center is perfect for the winter months as it is heated and includes a full fridge, microwave, and sink. It is a great space for any birthday parties, bridal showers, and holiday social events. Call our office at 673-3269, ext. 2, to make your reservation now.

Visit our website for more information at Marcellusny.com. We also provide updates on our public Facebook and Twitter accounts. The town of Marcellus Parks and Recreation Department office is located at 24 East Main Street in Marcellus and we can be reached by phone at 315-673-3269 ext. 2 or by email at park_rec@marcellusny.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story