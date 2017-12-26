 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Area Police Blotters – Week of Dec. 15-22

Dec 26, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

Area Police Blotters – Week of Dec. 15-22

Cazenovia Police Department

 

Arrests:

Carla L. Colvin, 30, of Morrisville, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with robbery in the second degree and burglary in the first degree.

Adam B. Warner, 30, of Morrisville, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with burglary in the first degree, robbery in the second degree, menacing in the second degree, assault in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

 

Tickets:

Speed in zone: 1

 

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

 

New York State Police

 

Arrests:

Adam B. Warner, 30, of Morrisville, was arrested Dec. 15 in Nelson and charged with petit larceny and criminal trespass in the third degree.

William C. Russett, 46, of New Woodstock, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and using other vehicle without an interlock device.

Valerie M. Murray, 28, of Cazenovia, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with torture/injure/not feed an animal and not providing an appropriate shelter for dogs.

 

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

 

Arrests:

Timothy W. Shetler, Jr., 33, of Chittenango, was arrested Dec. 11 in Nelson and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.

Comment on this Story

Town of Cazenovia 2018 Meeting Schedule
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill