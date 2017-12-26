Area Police Blotters – Week of Dec. 15-22

Dec 26, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Arrests:
Carla L. Colvin, 30, of Morrisville, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with robbery in the second degree and burglary in the first degree.
Adam B. Warner, 30, of Morrisville, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with burglary in the first degree, robbery in the second degree, menacing in the second degree, assault in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.
Tickets:
Speed in zone: 1
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Arrests:
Adam B. Warner, 30, of Morrisville, was arrested Dec. 15 in Nelson and charged with petit larceny and criminal trespass in the third degree.
William C. Russett, 46, of New Woodstock, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and using other vehicle without an interlock device.
Valerie M. Murray, 28, of Cazenovia, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with torture/injure/not feed an animal and not providing an appropriate shelter for dogs.
Arrests:
Timothy W. Shetler, Jr., 33, of Chittenango, was arrested Dec. 11 in Nelson and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Dec 26, 2017 0
Dec 26, 2017 0
Dec 22, 2017 0
Dec 22, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Dec 26, 2017
Dec 26, 2017