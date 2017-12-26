Area Police Blotters – Week of Dec. 15-22

Cazenovia Police Department

Arrests:

Carla L. Colvin, 30, of Morrisville, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with robbery in the second degree and burglary in the first degree.

Adam B. Warner, 30, of Morrisville, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with burglary in the first degree, robbery in the second degree, menacing in the second degree, assault in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

Tickets:

Speed in zone: 1

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

New York State Police

Arrests:

Adam B. Warner, 30, of Morrisville, was arrested Dec. 15 in Nelson and charged with petit larceny and criminal trespass in the third degree.

William C. Russett, 46, of New Woodstock, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and using other vehicle without an interlock device.

Valerie M. Murray, 28, of Cazenovia, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with torture/injure/not feed an animal and not providing an appropriate shelter for dogs.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests:

Timothy W. Shetler, Jr., 33, of Chittenango, was arrested Dec. 11 in Nelson and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.

