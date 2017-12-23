From the Assembly: REDC funding will help Central New York thrive

Central New York is a fantastic region to call home, with unique job opportunities, unparalleled medical facilities, exciting social and arts events, and breathtaking green spaces. This year’s Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) Awards included an $86.4 million investment in our region — that’ll go a long way in keeping CNY moving forward and turbocharging our local economy.

From helping to create job opportunities to invigorating local businesses and community resources to promoting our region as a world-class tourist destination, the REDC funding is a monumental step forward. Our region is already a hub for cutting-edge industries, including unmanned aerial systems and high-tech manufacturing programs, and these new projects will help keep us ahead of the curve.

This year’s awards will support a range of projects throughout Central New York, including $99,957 to fund vocational training programs at Onondaga Community College to help more people enter the medical and health care workforce and take on roles ranging from billing and patient advocacy to nursing, which is projected to be one of the fastest-growing job fields in Central New York.

Additionally, CNY Arts, Inc., will receive funding for its workforce readiness program, which provides yearlong, paid career development opportunities for young adults from underrepresented communities for administrative and production-related arts careers. And The Learning Disabilities Association of Central New York was awarded a grant to help people with disabilities earn credentials from the Cleaning Management Institution (CMI) and find employment.

Food service and production are vital parts of our local economy. This year’s awards invest in organizations like the Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse to help support its Kitchen Works and Culinary Arts for Self-Sufficiency (CASS) programs, which provide essential skills training and job preparation to workers searching for food service employment. Clear Path for Veterans was also awarded funds to support its Culinary Corps Training and Placement Program to help unemployed veterans receive culinary training for food service job opportunities.

Whether visiting with local tech-industry trailblazers or figuring out ways to get startups off the ground, I’ll continue working to jumpstart our local economy and break down barriers for industries across Central New York. As always, if you have any questions or concerns about this or any other community issue, please don’t hesitate to contact me at StirpeA@nyassembly.gov or by calling 315-452-1115.

