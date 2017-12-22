West Genny girls bowlers top B’ville

In the first of two regular-season encounters at Solvay Recreation Alleys, the West Genesee girls bowling team would get the best of Baldwinsville last Tuesday afternoon, prevailing by a 2-1 margin.

Gina Neri led the Wildcats, shooting the best series of 441 and the best individual game of 192, just ahead of Maddy Lux, whose 189 game led to a three-game total of 422.

Emily Shields finished with a 407 series, while Kaley Moore shot a 162 game in her 390 set and Katie Drogo got a 387 series. Brooke Flask paced B’ville with a 451 series.

The boys match also was a 2-1 decision, but in B’ville’s favor. Jon Zollo paced the Wildcats, his 195 game part of a 556 series as Ben Conroy added a 473 series and Richard Wituszynski added a 442 series.

Meanwhile, the Bees had four bowlers shoot series of 515 or better, led by Tanner Rozycko, who had a three-game total of 584. Chris Forbes added a 533 series with a high game of 225 as Colin Ponto added a 558 series.

Solvay saw its girls bowling team remain undefeated last Wednesday at Strike-N-Spare Lanes with a 7-0 shutout over Homer. Jessica Birdslow continued to lead the Bearcats, earning a 216 game on her way to a 535 series.

Anastasia LaFlair stepped up as she shot a 193 game during her 499 set. Rebecca Ducey had a 424 series and Caitlin McCann had a 370 series as Allyson Natale (470 series) and Julia Day (460 series) paced the Trojans.

In the boys match, Solvay lost to Homer by that same 7-0 margin. Trent McLaughlin had a 473 series for the Bearcats, just ahead of Nate Gardner (471 series) and Dennis Mujcic (457 series) as the Trojans’ Nick Hinshaw put together a 632 series and 249 high game.

West Genesee competed again on Thursday, at Flamingo Bowl, where it lost a pair of 3-0 decisions to Liverpool, the leaders in both the boys and girls Salt City Athletic Conference Metro divisions.

