 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

West Genny girls bowlers top B’ville

Dec 22, 2017 Eagle Observer, High School

In the first of two regular-season encounters at Solvay Recreation Alleys, the West Genesee girls bowling team would get the best of Baldwinsville last Tuesday afternoon, prevailing by a 2-1 margin.

Gina Neri led the Wildcats, shooting the best series of 441 and the best individual game of 192, just ahead of Maddy Lux, whose 189 game led to a three-game total of 422.

Emily Shields finished with a 407 series, while Kaley Moore shot a 162 game in her 390 set and Katie Drogo got a 387 series. Brooke Flask paced B’ville with a 451 series.

The boys match also was a 2-1 decision, but in B’ville’s favor. Jon Zollo paced the Wildcats, his 195 game part of a 556 series as Ben Conroy added a 473 series and Richard Wituszynski added a 442 series.

Meanwhile, the Bees had four bowlers shoot series of 515 or better, led by Tanner Rozycko, who had a three-game total of 584. Chris Forbes added a 533 series with a high game of 225 as Colin Ponto added a 558 series.

Solvay saw its girls bowling team remain undefeated last Wednesday at Strike-N-Spare Lanes with a 7-0 shutout over Homer. Jessica Birdslow continued to lead the Bearcats, earning a 216 game on her way to a 535 series.

Anastasia LaFlair stepped up as she shot a 193 game during her 499 set. Rebecca Ducey had a 424 series and Caitlin McCann had a 370 series as Allyson Natale (470 series) and Julia Day (460 series) paced the Trojans.

In the boys match, Solvay lost to Homer by that same 7-0 margin. Trent McLaughlin had a 473 series for the Bearcats, just ahead of Nate Gardner (471 series) and Dennis Mujcic (457 series) as the Trojans’ Nick Hinshaw put together a 632 series and 249 high game.

West Genesee competed again on Thursday, at Flamingo Bowl, where it lost a pair of 3-0 decisions to Liverpool, the leaders in both the boys and girls Salt City Athletic Conference Metro divisions.

Comment on this Story

Cazenovia wrestling defeats Marcellus

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill