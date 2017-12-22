J-D/CBA wrestlers defeat ESM

Already, the Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA and East Syracuse Minoa wrestling teams had gone head-to-head, with J-D/CBA prevailing 68-18 on Dec. 2 as part of its run to the top spot at the Morrisville-Eaton Duals.

So when the two sides met again last Wednesday night, the result was close to the same, though J-D/CBA did not put up as many points this time around while defeating the Spartans 58-15.

They were actually tied 12-12 through four bouts. Jake Wright opened at 182 pounds by pinning Andrew Crone, with the two sides trading forfeits and then, at 285 pounds, ESM’s Logan Cowell pinned Chris Hemingway midway through the second period.

From that point, though, J-D/CBA dominated, with William Beseth starting that run at 99 pounds with a tough 6-4 win over Christian Moon as Ethan Wells (120 pounds) piled up points to rout Donovan Marriott 19-7.

In between, David BeSeth (106 pounds) pinned Dakota Allen and Matt Griffin (113 pounds) got a 56-second fall over Alex Leo as Myles Griffin (126 pounds) and Garrett Bauer (145 pounds) claimed forfeits.

More J-D/CBA points came when Tyler Kellison (132 pounds) earned a 21-6 technical fall over Nolan Palmer and Kelvin Hunyh (138 pounds) topped Casey O’Donnell 9-1.

After Alikhan Abdullayev won his 152-pound bout over Garrin Kuney 7-3, ESM got one more mat win from Ali Abdulla at 160 pounds, topping Carlos Martinez 10-4 before a 160-pound finale where Tyriq Block handled Aslan Abdulla in an 11-5 decision.

Fayetteville-Manlius started a busy week of its own by going to Liverpool last Monday night, where it made plenty of inroads, yet still lost to the Warriors 49-30.

Justin Bedell, at 138, got the Hornets on the board with a tough 3-2 win over Kenny Haugabook. Ali Salem (145 pounds) followed by pinning John Bill in 74 seconds.

When Alex Dauksza (160) pinned Josh Hemingway midway through the second period, F-M only trailed 16-15, and a key bout came at 170, when Sawyer Dereszynski put up a battle, but lost, 7-4, to Ben Michalowski.

It never got as close again, though F-M did win three more bouts. Luke Ovadias, at 195 pounds, topped John Sturtz 6-3, with Andrew Testani (285) pinning Justin Haynes early in the second period and Braden Florczyk (113) needing 50 seconds to pin Tim Young.

Two nights later, against the combined Syracuse City team, the Hornets made a massive comeback to prevail 41-36, claiming the last six bouts on the card to erase a 36-11 deficit.

Early on, only Ben Christopher (160) got a win with his technical fall over Xavier Trapps as Testani pinned Donovan Lynn in 86 seconds. Through nine bouts, Syracuse had a 36-11 lead.

The comeback started at 120 with Ben Herlihy pinning Ben Williams in 2:45, followed by a forfeit to Florczyk at 126. Then, at 132, Sam Abreham beat Abdulwahab Algasab 5-1 as Scalzetti got a tough 5-1 win over Jose Arocho.

When Bedell moved up to 145 and pinned Khaled Algasab with 41 seconds left, the bout at 152 would decide the match. Salem, who like Bedell moved up a weight class, pinned Mario Melendez in 2:53 and F-M claimed the team event.

