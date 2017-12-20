 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Tanya Ryan, 85

Dec 20, 2017 Obituaries, Skaneateles Press

Tanya Ryan, 85

Tanya Ryan, 85 years young and a longtime resident of Skaneateles, passed away on Dec. 18, 2017. She was married to Emmett Ryan for 64 years and they raised eight children together.
Tanya owned and operated the Hilltop Restaurant in Skaneateles for many years and continued to work there until just months before her passing. Always a smile and joke at the ready, she enjoyed her work there and gained much joy seeing her longtime friends there each day, and making new friends along the way.
Always an open heart and giving spirit to all who knew her, she also volunteered her time at Hospice and the food pantry.
A devoted wife, amazing mother, and a gift to all who met her. She will be missed.
Please join us to celebrate her life from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan.6, 2018, at the Hilltop Restaurant.
Donations may be made to Hospice of the FL in Auburn, NY or The Food Pantry, Skaneateles. To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

Comment on this Story

Cicero: Residents air concerns about proposed Lakeshore Marina apartments

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill