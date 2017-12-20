Library focus: Check out BPL’s December programs

Dec 20, 2017 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, Point of View
Public Relations/Outreach Librarian
If you’re home for the holidays, stop by the library!
3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21
This week a special Teen Cafe event: Interested in Manga, Anime and Japanese culture? Join us to explore these wonders from Japan. Ramen or sushi will be served.
10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23
Low or no-impact exercise classes, every Saturday morning! This week we’ll be doing gentle yoga or tai chi led by a DVD.
1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27
Learn how many different things you can find on YouTube – from very useful “how-to” information to music & entertainment. There’s something for everyone on YouTube. Registration is required; (315) 635-5631.
There will be no Tech Help Drop-In session on Friday, Dec. 22. We’ll be back on Friday, Dec. 29. Happy Holidays!
