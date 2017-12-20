 

Dec 20, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, Point of View

Library focus: Check out BPL’s December programs

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

If you’re home for the holidays, stop by the library!

Teen Cafe – Onondaga Otaku

3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21

This week a special Teen Cafe event: Interested in Manga, Anime and Japanese culture? Join us to explore these wonders from Japan. Ramen or sushi will be served.

Saturday Morning Gentle Exercise

10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23

Low or no-impact exercise classes, every Saturday morning! This week we’ll be doing gentle yoga or tai chi led by a DVD.

Wired Wednesday: I Found It On YouTube

1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27

Learn how many different things you can find on YouTube – from very useful “how-to” information to music & entertainment. There’s something for everyone on YouTube. Registration is required; (315) 635-5631.

There will be no Tech Help Drop-In session on Friday, Dec. 22. We’ll be back on Friday, Dec. 29. Happy Holidays!

