 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

LETTER: FFL thanks garden club for holiday decorations

Dec 20, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, Your Opinion

LETTER: FFL thanks garden club for holiday decorations

To the editor:

On behalf of the FFL, I would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to the Fayetteville Garden Club for the exquisite evergreen decorations that now grace the front of the FFL. The front porch of the library is decorated with evergreen roping, wreaths and lights that capture the holiday spirit and welcome visitors inside.

It is a longstanding tradition for the Fayetteville Garden Club to decorate the library during the holiday season, a tradition that our patrons look forward to every year. We truly appreciate the hard work of the Fayetteville Garden Club and encourage everyone to stop by and enjoy the display.

Susan Considine, Executive Director

Fayetteville Free Library

Comment on this Story

Ann Ferro: Brooklyn memories
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill