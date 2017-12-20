LETTER: FFL thanks garden club for holiday decorations

To the editor:

On behalf of the FFL, I would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to the Fayetteville Garden Club for the exquisite evergreen decorations that now grace the front of the FFL. The front porch of the library is decorated with evergreen roping, wreaths and lights that capture the holiday spirit and welcome visitors inside.

It is a longstanding tradition for the Fayetteville Garden Club to decorate the library during the holiday season, a tradition that our patrons look forward to every year. We truly appreciate the hard work of the Fayetteville Garden Club and encourage everyone to stop by and enjoy the display.

Susan Considine, Executive Director

Fayetteville Free Library

