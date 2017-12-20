LCSD voters approve capital project

By Sarah Hall

Editor

On Dec 14, residents in the Liverpool Central School District approved a $10.3 million capital project by a margin of 326 to 44.

The project, Phase Four of the district’s Long-Range Facility Plan, includes roof repairs at five schools, ADA-compliant upgrades at the Liverpool Public Library and boiler replacements at three buildings.

The total cost of the project is $10,351,840. Of that, $2 million will come from the district’s 2016 Capital Reserve Fund. Another $7,349,806, or $0.82 for every dollar, will come from the State Education Department in the form of building aid. Finally, $1,002,034 will be funded through debt service through premiums received to debt issued. As a result, there will be no additional tax impact to residents.

Click here for a full breakdown of the project.

All boiler work includes demolition and abatement as well as replacement of boilers, pumps and associated equipment in the mechanical room.

Construction is set to begin in February of 2019.

