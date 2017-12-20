 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

LCSD voters approve capital project

Dec 20, 2017 News, Schools, Star Review

LCSD voters approve capital project

By Sarah Hall

Editor

On Dec 14, residents in the Liverpool Central School District approved a $10.3 million capital project by a margin of 326 to 44.

The project, Phase Four of the district’s Long-Range Facility Plan, includes roof repairs at five schools, ADA-compliant upgrades at the Liverpool Public Library and boiler replacements at three buildings.

The total cost of the project is $10,351,840. Of that, $2 million will come from the district’s 2016 Capital Reserve Fund. Another $7,349,806, or $0.82 for every dollar, will come from the State Education Department in the form of building aid. Finally, $1,002,034 will be funded through debt service through premiums received to debt issued. As a result, there will be no additional tax impact to residents.

Click here for a full breakdown of the project.

All boiler work includes demolition and abatement as well as replacement of boilers, pumps and associated equipment in the mechanical room.

Construction is set to begin in February of 2019.

Comment on this Story

Library focus: Check out BPL’s December programs

Sarah Hall is the editor of the Eagle Star-Review and the Baldwinsville Messenger. The 2012 winner of the Syracuse Press Club’s Selwyn Kershaw Professional Standards Award, she has been with Eagle Newspapers since 2006. She is a Liverpool native.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill