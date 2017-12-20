From the supervisor: Looking ahead to 2018

By Jim Lanning

Skaneateles Town Supervisor

Winter officially begins this week. We have experienced a taste of winter weather already and it appears that for the most part we are ready. Town hall is preparing for the new year and getting ready for the personnel changes.

By all accounts 2017 was a very productive year for your town government.

With 2018 rapidly approaching it is time to prepare and make plans.

New hang tags for the transfer station are available now. They are a bargain at $20 given all the services that are available. We will be enforcing the requirement to have current hang tags more strictly this year. Many surrounding communities are envious of our transfer station and we need to be able to verify that users are Skaneateles town residents.

One of my biggest initiatives as town supervisor was to increase the amount of recycling and processing of our waste stream. I fought hard to increase the number of items that can be placed in our recycling bins. The new cardboard policy is catching on. Residents must be sure to clean cardboard of plastic and Styrofoam items.

I am disappointed to watch the garbage that is thrown into the bins headed for the landfill.

Some residents are doing a good job at separating out the recyclables. Other residents are simply not bothering to recycle.

It is imperative that residents understand the cost factors involved. The trash headed to the landfills is by far the most expensive stream that we have. All paper should be recycled.

I watched as someone threw flower pots full of dirt and plants into the garbage. This does not need to go to the landfill to be sealed for all time. It needs to be returned to the Earth and composted.

The writing is on the wall. Tipping fees are escalating and resources are dwindling. We must walk directly towards a sustainable existence. Please consider your impact on mother Earth in 2018 and take steps to improve the waste stream systems in your homes.

The town, like many other organizations will be having a holiday party on Dec. 22. As a result we will be closing the transfer station at noon on Dec. 22. Please mark your calendars. It will reopen the next day on Saturday Dec. 23 for regular hours.

This happens every year but I always get angry phone calls. Our guys work hard all year and they deserve to be recognized for their efforts. Please be understanding of this temporary inconvenience.

The town has upgraded and modernized some our highway equipment. Our plows and our crews are ready for every storm. It is imperative that we stay off the roads as much as possible and let them do their job.

Salt is less effective when the temperature drops. The entire process of snow removal is very expensive. Please time your trips and reduce any unnecessary travel during the winter months. This is also the time to check on your elderly neighbors and give them a hand.

The town has openings on the zoning and planning boards for 2018. I would urge residents to consider helping out their town government in any way that they can. We do our best to control spending and keep taxes down. This creates a staff that could sometimes use a hand with projects and initiatives.

The Skaneateles Lake Association is another organization that could use some volunteers and members.

We all agree that preservation of Skaneateles must be a priority as we move forward. Committees have been formed that need good people to step up and help us preserve this tremendous resource. Please consider joining them.

