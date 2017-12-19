Over $300,000 in historic preservation grants available

Dec 19, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Nonprofits
Applications are now available to eligible municipalities and nonprofit organizations to compete for Preserve New York grants. In accordance with the TAG program, a total of $306,678 is available for interested applicants. Arts and cultural organizations are particularly encouraged to apply.
Preserve New York is a signature grant program of the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and Preservation League of New York State that supports community revitalization and the protection of historic buildings and landscapes.
Guidelines and a list of frequently asked questions are available on the League’s website at preservenys.org. Prospective applicants must discuss their proposed project with Frances Gubler, Manager of Technical & Grant Programs at the League, by calling 518-462-5658 ext. 10 or by email at fgubler@preservenys.org.
Applications for the Preserve New York Grants due March 26, 2018.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
