 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Over $300,000 in historic preservation grants available

Dec 19, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Nonprofits

Over $300,000 in historic preservation grants available

Applications are now available to eligible municipalities and nonprofit organizations to compete for Preserve New York grants. In accordance with the TAG program, a total of $306,678 is available for interested applicants. Arts and cultural organizations are particularly encouraged to apply.

Preserve New York is a signature grant program of the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and Preservation League of New York State that supports community revitalization and the protection of historic buildings and landscapes.

Guidelines and a list of frequently asked questions are available on the League’s website at preservenys.org. Prospective applicants must discuss their proposed project with Frances Gubler, Manager of Technical & Grant Programs at the League, by calling 518-462-5658 ext. 10 or by email at fgubler@preservenys.org.

Applications for the Preserve New York Grants due March 26, 2018.

Comment on this Story

LETTER: Thanks for supporting food drive
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill