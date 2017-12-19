OCC and Tesla working on partnership

OCC and Tesla Motors creating partnership

New York State Senator David Valesky (D-Oneida) and Assemblyman Al Stirpe (D-Cicero) joined Tesla Tuesday morning at Onondaga Community College to announce a new job training program for students enrolled in the College’s Automotive Technology major.

According to the letter of intent signed by college leadership and Tesla, Tesla intends to offer internships to students in OCC’s Automotive Technology program putting them in a strong position for full-time employment opportunities.

During Tuesday’s event, college officials, state legislators, Tesla representatives and local business leaders spoke to the benefits of Tesla’s investment in OCC students and in the Syracuse area.

“Onondaga Community College is proud of our Automotive Technology program, and this internship program is the perfect way to channel our students’ talent, drive, and desire to make a difference in the field of sustainable technology,” said Onondaga Community College President Casey Crabill. “This collaboration with Tesla goes hand-in-hand with our campus-wide commitment to sustainability. We’re proud to sign this letter of intent and look forward to building a strong relationship with the company.”

Valesky said he believed this partnership would afford many opportunities to OCC students and the local economy.

“This workforce development program with the automotive department at OCC aligns Tesla with one of our area’s best talent resources,” Valesky said. “Expanding Tesla’s operations in Central New York will help to boost our economy and create new, exciting jobs for students and other area residents.”

The growth of Tesla in the Central New York region will also have environmental effects.

“If Tesla is able to put down roots in Syracuse, the company’s presence will benefit our environment and economy for years to come,” Stirpe said. “The OCC program, which could give some of our best and brightest students a head start in the energy-sustainable future of automotive technology, is the perfect example of this positive impact. I applaud OCC and Tesla for this joint effort.”

Tesla’s technological innovations will give students first hand experience in this growing field.

“Onondaga Community College takes pride in preparing our students for the jobs of the future,” said Onondaga Community College Dean of Natural and Applied Sciences Olin Stratton. “That’s why, with demand for and use of zero-emissions vehicles increasing in Syracuse, the opportunity for OCC students to work with Tesla is so valuable.”

This unique opportunity could lead to long term career opportunities for students.

“Our goal at OCC is for students to find fulfilling, good-paying jobs that they’re passionate about,” said Onondaga Community College Director of Workforce Development Michael Metzgar. “We’re grateful to Tesla for their efforts to help us meet this goal and place our students in positions that give back to the Syracuse community.”

Those in attendance at the ceremony, recognized how vital resource OCC students are to the future of the region and offering these kinds of opportunities will help keep these students living and working locally.

“The Onondaga County Legislature recognizes OCC students as a critical piece of our region’s future,” said Onondaga County Legislator Dave Knapp. “We’re grateful that Tesla sees this same potential in them and is working to cultivate it. We thank Tesla for this investment in Onondaga County, and look forward to even more of an expanded presence here in the near future.”

County Executive Joanie Mahoney echoed these sentiments.

“The more jobs in tech that Onondaga County gains, the more opportunities that OCC’s innovative students will have to stay after graduation and build their careers here,” said Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney. “Tesla’s investment in these students is an investment in our future and our economy.”

The interest in green energy initiatives has been gaining ground in Central New York and charging stations are becoming more common.

Pyramid Management will continue to work to ensure charging stations are accessible.

“Pyramid Management Group has worked with Tesla to offer electric vehicle charging at many of our Upstate properties, and we know that the company’s presence in a community drives real economic development,” said Joe Castaldo, direct of shopping center management for Pyramid Management Group, LLC. “Syracuse stands to benefit from their increased investment in our region.”

Automotive students are excited by the prospects offered by this new partnership.

“My sister has been telling me I should apply to work for Tesla, but I didn’t think there could be an opportunity to do that here,” said Anton Prusakov, an Automotive Technology major at Onondaga Community College whose sister works for Tesla in California. “Now it’s a real possibility.”

Tesla seeks to expand the current cap on its retail presence in New York in order to service the Upstate market and train the workforce to support its customer base. The program with OnondagaCommunity College will be a critical part of that goal.

