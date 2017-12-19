New pet groomery open in Manlius

Angie Margretta is the owner of the pet groomery Suburban Tails in the Manlius Mart Plaza. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

A new grooming salon has opened in the Manlius Mart plaza.

Suburban Tails, owned by Angie Margretta, a resident of Manlius for 25 years, offers 12 years of pet grooming experience and a variety of services, ranging from express grooming to full-body haircuts, Suburban Tails services all sizes of dogs, cats and caters to special needs animals.

Upon walking into the shop, customers are greeted by the salon’s three friendly feline mascots, Zombie, Jasper and Bo, all of which were originally stray cats living off the streets in Syracuse. I love the animals; it’s my passion,” Margretta said.

Following her six-year career as a nurse in a Manlius adult home, and 10 years as a bather and fluffer in another Manlius pet groomery, Margretta saw an opportunity to open her own grooming business in the plaza after the closing of Pet Expressions.

She said the love for her work comes natural, and she enjoys working on animals one-on-one to provide them with the individual care and attention they need. “They like to feel special, and what animal doesn’t love a belly rub?” she said.

The business, which prides itself in being veterinarian referred, assures reasonable prices and no hidden fees, according to Margretta. The salon also sells leashes, sweaters and Syracuse University apparel for its furry clients.

Although Margretta mans the shop for up to 10 hours a day, she finds joy in meeting new furry clients and building a reputable name within the community. After opening its doors in July, the business’ clientele is largely consumed of returning customers.

To schedule an appointment at Suburban Tails, call 315-692-2327, or visit their location at 315 Fayette Street in Manlius.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story