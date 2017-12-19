Manlius police warn of phone scam

The Town of Manlius Police Department, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, issued a statement saying it had received several phone calls from concerned citizens regarding solicitation type calls. The callers said that “Manlius Police” or “Emergency Services” are showing up as the caller ID and the callers are asking them for personal identifying information.

“We are not, nor would we call anyone at home asking for personal identifying information unless it was related to a police investigation of which you would likely be aware,” the department stated. “In the event that we would need information relative to a case you should always verify it is the police you are talking to which can be done by requesting to meet in person, by calling our agency or by calling the 911 center to verify that it is the police you are speaking with.”

Anyone who has received such a call, or does receive such a call, is urged to call the Manlius Police Department at (315) 682-2212 to report it.

