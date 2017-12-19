 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Manlius police warn of phone scam

Dec 19, 2017 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

Manlius police warn of phone scam

The Town of Manlius Police Department, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, issued a statement saying it had received several phone calls from concerned citizens regarding solicitation type calls. The callers said that “Manlius Police” or “Emergency Services” are showing up as the caller ID and the callers are asking them for personal identifying information.

“We are not, nor would we call anyone at home asking for personal identifying information unless it was related to a police investigation of which you would likely be aware,” the department stated. “In the event that we would need information relative to a case you should always verify it is the police you are talking to which can be done by requesting to meet in person, by calling our agency or by calling the 911 center to verify that it is the police you are speaking with.”

Anyone who has received such a call, or does receive such a call, is urged to call the Manlius Police Department at (315) 682-2212 to report it.

Comment on this Story

Baldwinsville History Mystery: Do you know anything about this picture?
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill