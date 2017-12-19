LETTER: Thanks for supporting food drive

To the editor:

Good will is abundant in Manlius. This past week, neighbors of Memory Lane Park joined hands and hearts to organize its eighth annual food drive to benefit FM Community Outreach, a food pantry that serves more than 350 families right in our own backyard. I was touched by the kindness and generosity of those who donated canned goods and other food items to help make the holidays a little nicer for so many of our fellow community members. Heartfelt thanks to everyone.

Susan Meidenbauer

Manlius

