LETTER: Thanks for supporting food drive

Dec 19, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, Your Opinion

Good will is abundant in Manlius. This past week, neighbors of Memory Lane Park joined hands and hearts to organize its eighth annual food drive to benefit FM Community Outreach, a food pantry that serves more than 350 families right in our own backyard. I was touched by the kindness and generosity of those who donated canned goods and other food items to help make the holidays a little nicer for so many of our fellow community members. Heartfelt thanks to everyone.

Susan Meidenbauer

Manlius

