Coffee and Conversation, Dec. 14: Coffee and Conversation Core and ‘Encore’

Burnett discusses curriculum changes for grades 7-12

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

The Dec. 14 edition of the Baldwinsville Central School District’s Coffee and Conversation focused on changes to the curricula of both core subjects and electives for students in grades seven through 12. Renee Burnett, director of secondary curriculum and instruction, was the guest speaker.

“The state has learned its lesson, I’d like to think so, from the math and the ELA rollout a few years ago,” Burnett said of updated learning standards.

Read on to see what’s new for secondary students:

Science

The 2017-18 school year has kicked off the rollout of the state’s new science education standards, which the Board of Regents adopted in December 2016. Burnett said the new standards focus on three-dimensional learning, which melds disciplinary core ideas, crosscutting concepts (which apply across science subjects) and science and engineering practices.

“It’s really going to be a huge culture shift for our teachers, for our students,” Burnett said. “I think our students are going to go right along with it because it’s much more hands-on.”

Science classes in the middle grades will take an “integrated approach” instead of distilling concepts into separate “domains,” such as biology, earth science and chemistry.

“If you think about it, that’s what it looks like in real life,” Burnett said.

This conceptual model is already used at the elementary level and provides a broader foundation for high-school-level science classes, which are still domain-based.

Social studies

The New York State Education Department has deemed the 2017-18 school year a time of transition for social studies, with plans to introduce new Global History and Geography II Regents exams in 2020.

The new standards, Burnett explained, favor an “inquiry-based model” that teaches students how to form their own questions and provides resources for kids to find the answers.

“We’re really trying to move away from that model of standing and delivering information to students,” Burnett said.

Burnett said the new standards teach secondary students to “think like a historian” through sourcing, corroboration and contextualization of information. These skills lead to a civic-minded, informed citizenry that can spot “fake news.”

Baker High School students will take the new Global History Regents in 2018 to gauge the effectiveness of the new standards before the state requires all districts to administer the new test in 2020.

ELA, math and world languages

After the disastrous rollout of Common Core math and ELA standards in 2014, NYSED is trying again with its “Next Generation Learning Standards.” Burnett said the new rules have revised some standards, added or dropped concepts, moved topics to different grade levels and are more developmentally appropriate for younger grades.

As for world languages, Burnett said Baker High School is searching for a new Latin teacher to continue that program. German I was added for the 2017-18 school year.

“Many districts have gone to just Spanish, so we’re able to offer four languages plus English,” Burnett said.

Seniors may also apply for a seal of biliteracy for their diplomas if they complete a project showing proficiency in English and one other language. Currently, there are 19 candidates for the seal of biliteracy.

‘Encore’ classes: CTE, PLTW and arts

Classes such as family and consumer sciences, fine arts, technology and Project Lead the Way STEM courses are known as the “encore” subjects because they are outside the core subjects and offer a range of options for students.

Burnett said the district will bring career and technical education and the fine arts under the same umbrella. CTE classes include family and consumer sciences, technology, business, and the fine arts include music, dance and art.

The district will offer a new technical endorsement pathway for gourmet foods. Students can pursue a technical endorsement for their diplomas if they complete specific school district and/or BOCES requirements, which can aid them in careers after high school.

Superintendent Matt McDonald said electives such as CTE and PLTW courses and arts programs encourage kids’ interest in school, especially for students who struggle with core subjects.

“CTE is where the kids want to be,” he said.

For students and families looking ahead to new courses for next year, Burnett said, the 2018-19 Baker and Durgee course catalogs are available online at bville.org/teacherpage.cfm?teacher=5524.

