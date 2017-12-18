Fayetteville-Manlius German National Honor Society inducts new members

Dec 18, 2017 Jason Emerson Achievers, Eagle Bulletin
On Nov. 28, eight Fayetteville-Manlius High School students were inducted into the Fayetteville-Manlius Delta Epsilon Phi German National Honor Society, New York Beta Alpha Chapter. (submitted photo)
Eight Fayetteville-Manlius High School juniors were inducted into the Fayetteville-Manlius Delta Epsilon Phi German National Honor Society, New York Beta Alpha Chapter, on Nov. 28.
Juniors inducted include Julia Gerardi, Timothy Kaiser, Jordan Krouse, Rachel Palladino, Paige Peppling, Allison Ritter, Angela Wu and Helen Ziobrowski.
Delta Epsilon Phi celebrates student academic achievement in German and promotes the study of the language, literature and culture of German speaking countries. Once a year, one student from the honor society chapter is eligible to apply for the Käthe Wilson Memorial German Summer Study Scholarship, which awards three weeks with a host family in Germany.
Membership in the National German Honor Society requires a junior or senior class standing, three or more years of German classes, a minimum average of 90 percent in German, an overall minimum grade point average of 75 percent, and participation in a minimum of five extra-curricular German-related activities.
Existing senior members include Nathan Adler, Matthew Dai, Matthew Hasenwinkel, Lucy Langenberg, Nancy Loh, Nataly Shearer, Rebecca Shyne and Zachary Taber.
