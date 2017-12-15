 

What’s on PAC-B? Dec. 16-22

Dec 15, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Dec. 16

  • 9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00PM Village Board Meeting (12/72017)
  • then Lysander Town Board Meeting (12/7/2017)
  • then CMS & You December 2017
  • 3:00 PM TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (12/72017)
  • then Lysander Town Board Meeting (12/7/2017)
  • then CMS & You December 2017

Sunday, Dec. 17

  • 9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (12/72017)
  • then Lysander Town Board Meeting (12/7/2017)
  • then CMS & You December 2017
  • 12:00PM TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 3:00 PM The Old Country Church with Al & Fran Luckette
  • 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (12/7/2017)
  • then Lysander Town Board Meeting (12/7/2017)
  • then CMS & You December 2017
  • 9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, Dec. 18

  • 9:00 AM TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (12/72017)
  • Lysander Town Board Meeting (12/7/2017)
  • CMS & You December 2017
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM TBA Go to Pacbtv.org

Tuesday, Dec. 19

  • 9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band Christmas Concert (11/30/17)
  • 1:00 PM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)
  • 2:20 PM Vintage Snowmobiles (2007)
  • 3:00 PM Van Buren Elem. Winter Concert (12/11/2017)
  • then Palmer Elementary Winter Concert (12/12/2017)
  • then Durgee Band & Choral Concert (12/13/2017)
  • 6:00 PM Plainville Community Church Tree Lighting & Concert (12/2/17)
  • 7:30 PM FOL: Alpaca with Bill Bundy (12/4/17)
  • 8:30 PM Barge Into Baldwinsville: Visitation of the Schooner Lois McClure (2010)
  • 9:00 PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)
  • 10:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Dr. Harold Jenkins (2014)
  • 11:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration with Corning Glass

Wednesday, Dec. 20

  • 9:00 AM Plainville Community Church Tree Lighting & Concert (12/2/17)
  • 10:30AM FOL: Alpaca with Bill Bundy (12/4/17)
  • 11:30AM Barge Into Baldwinsville: Visitation of the Schooner Lois McClure (2010)
  • 12:00 PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)
  • 1:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Dr. Harold Jenkins (2014)
  • 2:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration with Corning Glass
  • 3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band Christmas Concert (11/30/17)
  • 7:00 PM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)
  • 8:20 PM Vintage Snowmobiles (2007)
  • 9:00 PM Van Buren Elem. Winter Concert (12/11/2017)
  • then Palmer Elementary Winter Concert (12/12/2017)
  • then Durgee Band & Choral Concert (12/13/2017)

Thursday, Dec. 21

  • 9:00 AM Van Buren Elem. Winter Concert (12/11/2017)
  • then Palmer Elementary Winter Concert (12/12/2017)
  • then Durgee Band & Choral Concert (12/13/2017)
  • 12:00 PM Plainville Community Church Tree Lighting & Concert (12/2/17)
  • 1:30 PM FOL: Alpaca with Bill Bundy (12/4/17)
  • 2:30 PM Barge Into Baldwinsville: Visitation of the Schooner Lois McClure (2010)
  • 3:00 PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)
  • 4:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Dr. Harold Jenkins (2014)
  • 5:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration with Corning Glass
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band Christmas Concert (11/30/17)
  • 10:00 PM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)
  • 11:20 PM Vintage Snowmobiles (2007)

Friday, Dec. 22

  • 9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band Christmas Concert (11/30/17)
  • 10:00 AM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)
  • 11:20 AM Vintage Snowmobiles (2007)
  • 12:00 PM Van Buren Elem. Winter Concert (12/11/2017)
  • then Palmer Elementary Winter Concert (12/12/2017)
  • then Durgee Band & Choral Concert (12/13/2017)
  • 3:00 PM Plainville Community Church Tree Lighting & Concert (12/2/17)
  • 4:30 PM FOL: Alpaca with Bill Bundy (12/4/17)
  • 5:30 PM Barge Into Baldwinsville: Visitation of the Schooner Lois McClure (2010)
  • 6:00 PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)
  • 7:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Dr. Harold Jenkins (2014)
  • 8:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration with Corning Glass
  • 9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

