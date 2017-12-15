What’s on PAC-B? Dec. 16-22

Saturday, Dec. 16

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00PM Village Board Meeting (12/72017)

then Lysander Town Board Meeting (12/7/2017)

then CMS & You December 2017

3:00 PM TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (12/72017)

then Lysander Town Board Meeting (12/7/2017)

then CMS & You December 2017

Sunday, Dec. 17

9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (12/72017)

then Lysander Town Board Meeting (12/7/2017)

then CMS & You December 2017

12:00PM TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM The Old Country Church with Al & Fran Luckette

4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (12/7/2017)

then Lysander Town Board Meeting (12/7/2017)

then CMS & You December 2017

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, Dec. 18

9:00 AM TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (12/72017)

Lysander Town Board Meeting (12/7/2017)

CMS & You December 2017

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM TBA Go to Pacbtv.org

Tuesday, Dec. 19

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band Christmas Concert (11/30/17)

1:00 PM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)

2:20 PM Vintage Snowmobiles (2007)

3:00 PM Van Buren Elem. Winter Concert (12/11/2017)

then Palmer Elementary Winter Concert (12/12/2017)

then Durgee Band & Choral Concert (12/13/2017)

6:00 PM Plainville Community Church Tree Lighting & Concert (12/2/17)

7:30 PM FOL: Alpaca with Bill Bundy (12/4/17)

8:30 PM Barge Into Baldwinsville: Visitation of the Schooner Lois McClure (2010)

9:00 PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)

10:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Dr. Harold Jenkins (2014)

11:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration with Corning Glass

Wednesday, Dec. 20

9:00 AM Plainville Community Church Tree Lighting & Concert (12/2/17)

10:30AM FOL: Alpaca with Bill Bundy (12/4/17)

11:30AM Barge Into Baldwinsville: Visitation of the Schooner Lois McClure (2010)

12:00 PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)

1:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Dr. Harold Jenkins (2014)

2:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration with Corning Glass

3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band Christmas Concert (11/30/17)

7:00 PM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)

8:20 PM Vintage Snowmobiles (2007)

9:00 PM Van Buren Elem. Winter Concert (12/11/2017)

then Palmer Elementary Winter Concert (12/12/2017)

then Durgee Band & Choral Concert (12/13/2017)

Thursday, Dec. 21

9:00 AM Van Buren Elem. Winter Concert (12/11/2017)

then Palmer Elementary Winter Concert (12/12/2017)

then Durgee Band & Choral Concert (12/13/2017)

12:00 PM Plainville Community Church Tree Lighting & Concert (12/2/17)

1:30 PM FOL: Alpaca with Bill Bundy (12/4/17)

2:30 PM Barge Into Baldwinsville: Visitation of the Schooner Lois McClure (2010)

3:00 PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)

4:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Dr. Harold Jenkins (2014)

5:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration with Corning Glass

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band Christmas Concert (11/30/17)

10:00 PM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)

11:20 PM Vintage Snowmobiles (2007)

Friday, Dec. 22

9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band Christmas Concert (11/30/17)

10:00 AM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)

11:20 AM Vintage Snowmobiles (2007)

12:00 PM Van Buren Elem. Winter Concert (12/11/2017)

then Palmer Elementary Winter Concert (12/12/2017)

then Durgee Band & Choral Concert (12/13/2017)

3:00 PM Plainville Community Church Tree Lighting & Concert (12/2/17)

4:30 PM FOL: Alpaca with Bill Bundy (12/4/17)

5:30 PM Barge Into Baldwinsville: Visitation of the Schooner Lois McClure (2010)

6:00 PM Images of America: Greater Baldwinsville – Sue McManus (2011)

7:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Dr. Harold Jenkins (2014)

8:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration with Corning Glass

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

