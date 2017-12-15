From the Supervisor: Town of Cicero working to improve safety on Route 11

By Mark Venesky

Cicero Town Supervisor

Many have expressed their concerns to me regarding traffic along State Route 11 from Bear Road north to Caughdenoy Road, especially in light of the latest pedestrian fatality at Hogan Drive this past week.

On Tuesday, Dec 5, State Sen. David Valesky, Assemblyman Al Stirpe, State DOT Director of Operations David Smith (with members of his staff), Cicero Planning Board Chairman Robert Smith, Cicero Police Chief Joseph Snell and I met to work toward solutions that takes into consideration current traffic volumes, potential future traffic volumes, pedestrian safety and speed enforcement on Route 11.

Utilizing a federal grant, per David Smith, sidewalks will be installed on the west side of Route 11 from Bear Road to about 200 feet north of Caughdenoy Road in 2018. Construction will begin in June of next year.

Crosswalks will be installed at every intersection to include pedestrian crossing lights as well.

In the meantime, DOT engineers will make recommendations to me regarding the installation of additional lighting to make it safer for pedestrians and for drivers to see those pedestrians at night. They will also evaluate the speed limits as posted and make recommendations if they determine that changes are needed.

Chief Snell will be working with the New York State Police to slow traffic down to the posted limits. Speeders be warned.

Sen. Valesky and Assemblyman Stirpe have offered the weight of their respective offices to not only see that the projects move forward as planned, but will look to make additional funds available where Cicero needs them to enhance public safety.

The meeting Tuesday was a good start. There is nothing more important to me than the safety of our Cicero team, of our residents, and of the visitors to our community.

I’ll keep you posted on our progress.

Town receives infrastructure grant

In other news, the town of Cicero has applied for and has been awarded a Suburban Green Infrastructure Grant from Onondaga County in the amount of $250,000.

The town is proactively addressing deficiencies in its infrastructure and plans to take an additional seven million gallons of fresh water out of the sanitary sewer system in 2018 on top of the 13 million gallons removed in 2017.

I want to thank Onondaga County Legislature Chairman Ryan McMahon and Third District Legislator Tim Burtis for their assistance with getting this grant. It will go a long way in helping the town of Cicero meet its environmental goals.

